Research Study Assistant (VIDA)

A Research Study Assistant vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (VIDA) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).

Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials, immunizing pregnant women to protect their infants against disease (including influenza, Group B streptococcus, and respiratory syncytial virus), and the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS) initiatives.

In 2020, VIDA commenced two international trials on COVID-19 vaccines amongst several other COVID-19 studies. World Health Organization position papers directly refer to the work conducted by RMPRU and have used such data generated to inform policy and recommendations for vaccine implementation globally and here in South Africa.

By combining clinical, microbiological, and epidemiological expertise in an African setting, the unit has made significant contributions in vaccine development against the leading respiratory and enteric pathogens contributing to under-5 childhood morbidity and mortality in Africa and other low and middle-income countries.

Main purpose of the job

To support the core unit management team with administrative duties including reception, filing, communications, regulatory and research study admin as required

Location

Wits Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit, Wits Learning Centre Building, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Soweto

Key performance areas

Reception, events & meetings Receptionist duties Answer telephone and coordinate messages/transfer as needed Receiving and directing visitors Meetings & events – liaise with general assistants and applicable team leads to set up for meetings and events on or off-site as required including venues, catering, logistics, production Administration & office support communications & reporting Provide administration support and back up as needed & directed to executive admin, procurement, stock, filing and finance teams Assist with office administration and organization as directed. To include reports, typing, maintaining basic spreadsheets Provide typing, minutes-taking and transcription support and report drafting/review as needed Assist with internal communications and communications content Provide support with communications and marketing activities both internal and external

Required minimum education and training

Matric

Required minimum work experience

1-year minimum office experience preferably in administration, operations, marketing, or procurement

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Computer skills (MS Office package)

Ability to work in a highly active and stressful environment, sense of urgency, time conscious,

Must possess strong organizational skills and be detail-orientated and able to work as a member of a team

It is expected that she/he will apply consistent adherence to research and GCP practice

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 07 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

