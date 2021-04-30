Sales Administrator at Southern Oil

Short Summary:
The main task of this position is to assist the Sales Representatives with sales administration tasks and to assist administratively the Commercial Department to operate efficiently and effectively.
Responsibilities:
- Handling Sales Orders and blanket agreements for allocated Customers/ Segments.
- Loading new products on Customer profiles.
- Assist with price change requests and approval on PCS.
- Follow up on the approval of Sales Orders and address any issues.
- Confirm with Customers on any SO/ PO (Purchase Orders) received.
- Updating blanket agreements and planning according to SO.
- Updating MRP planning based on Customer and Sales Representative input.
- Drafting SO and SO Management to ensure orders are loaded within lead time.
- Constant communication to Logistics in regards to Customer requirements and SO loading.
- Price Management and Customer Data Integrity Management.
- Ensure SO is loaded to optimize efficiency and effectiveness of transport vehicles.
- Capturing contact details on the portal for Customers as per the instructions.
- Monthly price notifications created and forwarded to certain/ allocated Customers.
- Follow up on credit applications, credit increase requests and CHEP documentation.
- Price quotations created on PCS and send to Customer as per the requests.
- Loading SO/ BA for contract Customers and updating internal documentation.
- Review portal orders on a daily basis for retail segments and loading of SO.
- Effectively communicating to Sales and Sales Operations and planning to ensure effective deliver.
- Loading budget sales orders according to agreed input from Sales and Sales Management.
- Communicating to the different departments the progress of export sales order.
- Receiving and distributing the necessary documentation internal/ external to Customers.
Key Competencies:
Qualification and Experience
- Grade 12
- Valid Driver’s License
- SAP experience is an advantage
Skills Required
- Customer service orientated
- Organized and structured
- Good time management
- Disciplined and reliable