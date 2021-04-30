Sales Administrator at Southern Oil

Short Summary:



The main task of this position is to assist the Sales Representatives with sales administration tasks and to assist administratively the Commercial Department to operate efficiently and effectively.

Responsibilities:

Handling Sales Orders and blanket agreements for allocated Customers/ Segments.

Loading new products on Customer profiles.

Assist with price change requests and approval on PCS.

Follow up on the approval of Sales Orders and address any issues.

Confirm with Customers on any SO/ PO (Purchase Orders) received.

Updating blanket agreements and planning according to SO.

Updating MRP planning based on Customer and Sales Representative input.

Drafting SO and SO Management to ensure orders are loaded within lead time.

Constant communication to Logistics in regards to Customer requirements and SO loading.

Price Management and Customer Data Integrity Management.

Ensure SO is loaded to optimize efficiency and effectiveness of transport vehicles.

Capturing contact details on the portal for Customers as per the instructions.

Monthly price notifications created and forwarded to certain/ allocated Customers.

Follow up on credit applications, credit increase requests and CHEP documentation.

Price quotations created on PCS and send to Customer as per the requests.

Loading SO/ BA for contract Customers and updating internal documentation.

Review portal orders on a daily basis for retail segments and loading of SO.

Effectively communicating to Sales and Sales Operations and planning to ensure effective deliver.

Loading budget sales orders according to agreed input from Sales and Sales Management.

Communicating to the different departments the progress of export sales order.

Receiving and distributing the necessary documentation internal/ external to Customers.

Key Competencies:



Qualification and Experience

Grade 12

Valid Driver’s License

SAP experience is an advantage

Skills Required

Customer service orientated

Organized and structured

Good time management

Disciplined and reliable

Learn more/Apply for this position