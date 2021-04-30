Sales Administrator at Southern Oil

Apr 30, 2021

Short Summary:
The main task of this position is to assist the Sales Representatives with sales administration tasks and to assist administratively the Commercial Department to operate efficiently and effectively.

Responsibilities:

  • Handling Sales Orders and blanket agreements for allocated Customers/ Segments.
  • Loading new products on Customer profiles.
  • Assist with price change requests and approval on PCS.
  • Follow up on the approval of Sales Orders and address any issues.
  • Confirm with Customers on any SO/ PO (Purchase Orders) received.
  • Updating blanket agreements and planning according to SO.
  • Updating MRP planning based on Customer and Sales Representative input.
  • Drafting SO and SO Management to ensure orders are loaded within lead time.
  • Constant communication to Logistics in regards to Customer requirements and SO loading.
  • Price Management and Customer Data Integrity Management.
  • Ensure SO is loaded to optimize efficiency and effectiveness of transport vehicles.
  • Capturing contact details on the portal for Customers as per the instructions.
  • Monthly price notifications created and forwarded to certain/ allocated Customers.
  • Follow up on credit applications, credit increase requests and CHEP documentation.
  • Price quotations created on PCS and send to Customer as per the requests.
  • Loading SO/ BA for contract Customers and updating internal documentation.
  • Review portal orders on a daily basis for retail segments and loading of SO.
  • Effectively communicating to Sales and Sales Operations and planning to ensure effective deliver.
  • Loading budget sales orders according to agreed input from Sales and Sales Management.
  • Communicating to the different departments the progress of export sales order.
  • Receiving and distributing the necessary documentation internal/ external to Customers.

Key Competencies:

Qualification and Experience

  • Grade 12
  • Valid Driver’s License
  • SAP experience is an advantage

Skills Required

  • Customer service orientated
  • Organized and structured
  • Good time management
  • Disciplined and reliable

