Senior Full stack Java developer

Apr 30, 2021

  • We are looking for Snr Full stack Java Developer for an exciting project with the banking sector.
  • To provide IT expertise, advice and leadership in the design, development, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems.
  • To assist in the development of IT operational implementation plans and associated IT processes, methods, and techniques.
  • Proactively engage with business units and colleagues to understand underlying needs and opportunities, and identify Information Technology innovative solutions in a timely manner.
  • Supervises the work of other developers. Provides technical assistance to fellow developers and other team members.
  • Monitor systems post change and pro-actively do performance analysis to ensure there is no system failure due to capacity.
  • Manage own development to increase own competencies and develop technical and business skills.
  • Stakeholders engagement, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff.

Minimum requirements :
6 years + experience in Java programming and system design.
Proficiency in Java 8 or above
Microservice architecture
Spring boot
Docker/Kubernetes

Desired Skills:

  • SpringBoot
  • Docker
  • Microservice architecture
  • GIT
  • Maven/Gradle
  • CI/CD
  • API development
  • Java 8 or above
  • JPA
  • Spring cloud
  • HTTP protocol
  • Agile development
  • Spring Framework
  • Nodejs

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Private

