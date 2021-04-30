Senior Full stack Java developer

- We are looking for Snr Full stack Java Developer for an exciting project with the banking sector.
- To provide IT expertise, advice and leadership in the design, development, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems.
- To assist in the development of IT operational implementation plans and associated IT processes, methods, and techniques.
- Proactively engage with business units and colleagues to understand underlying needs and opportunities, and identify Information Technology innovative solutions in a timely manner.
- Supervises the work of other developers. Provides technical assistance to fellow developers and other team members.
- Monitor systems post change and pro-actively do performance analysis to ensure there is no system failure due to capacity.
- Manage own development to increase own competencies and develop technical and business skills.
- Stakeholders engagement, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff.
Minimum requirements :
6 years + experience in Java programming and system design.
Proficiency in Java 8 or above
Microservice architecture
Spring boot
Docker/Kubernetes
Desired Skills:
- SpringBoot
- Docker
- Microservice architecture
- GIT
- Maven/Gradle
- CI/CD
- API development
- Java 8 or above
- JPA
- Spring cloud
- HTTP protocol
- Agile development
- Spring Framework
- Nodejs
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Private