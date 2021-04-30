Senior Java Developer

Apr 30, 2021

Our client needs Senior Java developers with 6 years or more experience in their core tech stack (bold below):

Their tech stack is Java 7, Hibernate, SQL, Spring 4 (Batch, JPA, Security), AngularJS, Jenkins, Maven, HTML5, CSS, REST and JASON.

Purpose:

To develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product. The backend is a service oriented Spring based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web clients, rich clients and batch users integrating via JMS and web services. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of the existing code as well as new development to extend it for new functionality and add extra integration points.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Support existing and develop new functionality and components.
    • Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.
    • Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
    • Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.
    • Create unit and integrated system tests.
    • Create technical documentation to support developed components through their lifecycles.
    • Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.
    • Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Information Sciences.
    • A strong knowledge of Java essential.
    • At least 5 years relevant experience as a back-end developer in multi-tier Java application development.
    • Ability to work in a team environment, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
    • A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

  • Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably Subversion); Use of a UML tool for documentation.
    • Experience of the following technologies:
      • JEE (J2EE) server side technologies, EJB’s and RESTful Services
      • Spring framework (preferable)
      • JPA /Hibernate
      • Experience with an application server (i.e. Tomcat, Websphere,Weblogic)
      • Integration experience (Web services, JMS – nice to have)
      • JAXB and XML Schema
      • Maven
      • SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)
      • SoapUI
    • Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases
    • Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
      • Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL
      • Rules engines (i.e. drools)
      • Design patterns
      • Continuous integration tools (i.e. Hudson, Jenkins)

Personal Profile:

  • Self starter, self motivated, team player
    • Strong attention to detail
    • Finisher
    • Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

