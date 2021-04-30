Senior Key Account /Product Manager

A well-known Chemical Company requires the above to manage Key Accounts within the Polyurethane Foams and Elastomers Paints, Inks and Coatings Adhesives and Composites Agrochemical Process Industries selling and distributing specific speciality industrial chemicals and additives throughout Southern Africa.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Previous experience having worked in a Senior Sales or Key Account Management role or related role working within the Chemical Raw Material Manufacturing Industries is preferred.

Tertiary qualification in either Chemistry or Applied Chemistry or Polymer Science or related qualification is preferred.

The ideal candidate must have a strong commercial flair, with strong negotiating skills and will take ownership in their role.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Manage Key Accounts within the Polymer, Coatings and related markets.

Expand the relationships with existing Customers by continuously proposing solutions that meet their objectives.

Analyse sales figures to ensure early identification of market trends with Customers and achieving and exceeding targets relating to sales and profitability margins.

Pro-actively manage potential risks.

Introduce new products and solutions to Clients as well as coordinating visits to current and potential Clients as required.

Prepare and submit short and mid-range sales plans in support of achieving agreed upon long-range plans.

Identify new business opportunities by leveraging the full potential of the Company’s product and services portfolio.

Understand competitor activity and pricing requirements to attain market share from competitors.

Build, maintain and manage strong, sustainable relationships with prospective Key Accounts.

Provide feedback to assist in compiling sales forecasts and budgets.

Manage market investigations and collection of Customer information.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

