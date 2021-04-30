Senior SAP Consultant at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant that is looking for a Functional Analyst in their III Band tier to evaluate the demands of the business owners, transforms the essence into an abstract and algorithmic business model and as such identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views and can configure the system.

The ideal Candidate should have at least 5+ years experience as a Functional Analyst and have the following experience in the configurations and business processes:

SAP Retail working knowledge inside SD and Inventory Management; configuration and code analysis.

Experience in Inventory management including food services, waste management, etc

Hands-on experience in the configurations and business processes of:

Store Ordering

Agency Business

Sales Order Processing

CAR (Customer Activity Repository)

OS Data Transfer and Audit (POS Data Management)

Multichannel Sales Repository (MCSR)

Multichannel Sales Analytics

Inventory Visibility Analytics

On-Shelf Availability

Predictive capabilities,

Leveraging the Demand Data Foundation (DDF)

Unified Demand Forecast (UDF)

POS In & Out bound processing

SAP- Retail Domain experience

Creating and changing Functional specifications

SAP In-store solutions (MIM; MIM-Mobile; FIORI))

Implementation of SAP’s HANA model

Integration of SAP and Non-SAP systems

SDLC processes (support, defect resolution and after hours support)

Completion of 3 SAP project implementations with 1 being in a retail environment

Business facing consultation

Desired Skills:

CAR

Fiori

POS

point of sale

retail

hana

SAP SD

Customer Activity Repository

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

