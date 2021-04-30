Service Engineer at Ntice Search

A conglomerate pumps and vales company boasting over one hundred years of service in South Africa is seeking the technical skills of a Service Engineer to join their branch in Cape Town. This market leader relies on the candidate having the experience set out below as a minimum requirement.PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:To apply strong mechanical knowledge /capadi/ifies to effectively service, maintain and repair products. Conduct precision fitting, installation, and commissioning practices, include attention to detail measuring techniques to support the branch service department. Meet deadlines, business objectives and customer needs in relation to products and service. Conduct work activities in a manner which conforms to current policies and procedures.KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Manage all types of service-related jobs from start to finish.

Manage and motivate all service staff and maintain a high standard of support enabling service employees to fulfil duties to meet deadlines, targets, and objectives and to achieve the best possible performance.

Ensure that the required quality standards and customer requirements and delivery dates are met by optimal utilisation of the resources available.

Oversee all safety aspects within the branch service workshop.

Develop and formulate documented safe work procedures both in the branch service workshop and on site (under the auspices of our SHEQ department).

Ensure that good housekeeping practices are always maintained in the work environment.

Prepare and ensure that the service workload is planned and delegated in an understandable format.

Ability to work and understand the SAP system and service team site.

Ability to draft professional failure reports, site reports, quality control documents and complete necessary repair quality control data packs.

Ability to read and interpret detailed engineered drawings and precision measuring equipment.

Good understanding of pump disassembly and assembly, on site pump installations, pump alignment and commissioning.

Ability to analyse and assist with pump claims, fault find, trouble shoot pump problems both in the workshop and on site.

Manage the service department and train all service staff on a continuous basis to maintain product and theoretical knowledge of the highest possible standard.

Evaluate and appointing companies to perform subcontract work for the branch service department and negotiate the best prices from all our suppliers in the area, leasing with the branch manager to ensure our competitiveness.

Carry out all other reasonable tasks that may be delegated from time to time comply with and ensure Policies and Procedures are adhered to.

EDUCATION & REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum N3 in a mechanical discipline

Trade Tested, either Fitter, Fitter and Turner, Aircraft Fitter or Diesel Fitter

At least 5 years post apprentice experience

Good all round engineering knowledge, preferably gained in a pumping environment.

Self-reliant and a good sense of responsibility

Willing to travel.

Computer Literacy; (Working knowledge of MS Word, MS Excel and MS Outlook, as well as SAP ERP 6.0)

Learn more/Apply for this position