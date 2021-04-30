Software Developer

JOB DESCRIPTION
Develop Functionality
- Receive and analyse a request for the development of functionality to determine the nature of the functionality; or
- Identify the need for new functionality during operational output
- Analyse the user requirement specification to determine the development requirements
- Conduct an impact study to determine the possible effect on the current- and associated systems
- Develop the detailed design indicating the specific functionality to be developed
Provide support
- Receive and analyse a request to determine the nature and extent of the support to be provided; or
- The need for provision of support is identified during the execution of outputs
- Diagnose the problem to determine the appropriate action
Manage Change
- Receive a request for the integration of new/modified products and services and analyse the request to determine the change management actions required
- Obtain the relevant change requests in accordance with policies and procedures
- Schedule the changes in accordance with availability of resources
- Manage changes in accordance with policies, procedures and legal requirements
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Education
A 3 Year Qualification in Information Technology or Computer Science
Experience
- Exposure to the financial industry
- 5+ Years’ experience with exposure to the following technologies, frameworks and languages:
- C#
- JavaScript
- .NET 4.5 (WinForms, ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET Web API)
- .NET Core 1.0 and later
- Microsoft SQL Server 2012 and later
- Angular 1 and 2
- Windows console or command line
- Windows PowerShell
Internet Information Services (IIS) 7.0 and later
Basic understanding of networks