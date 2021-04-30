Software Developer

Apr 30, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

Develop Functionality

  • Receive and analyse a request for the development of functionality to determine the nature of the functionality; or
  • Identify the need for new functionality during operational output
  • Analyse the user requirement specification to determine the development requirements
  • Conduct an impact study to determine the possible effect on the current- and associated systems
  • Develop the detailed design indicating the specific functionality to be developed

Provide support

  • Receive and analyse a request to determine the nature and extent of the support to be provided; or
  • The need for provision of support is identified during the execution of outputs
  • Diagnose the problem to determine the appropriate action

Manage Change

  • Receive a request for the integration of new/modified products and services and analyse the request to determine the change management actions required
  • Obtain the relevant change requests in accordance with policies and procedures
  • Schedule the changes in accordance with availability of resources
  • Manage changes in accordance with policies, procedures and legal requirements

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Education

A 3 Year Qualification in Information Technology or Computer Science

Experience

  • Exposure to the financial industry
  • 5+ Years’ experience with exposure to the following technologies, frameworks and languages:
    • C#
    • JavaScript
    • .NET 4.5 (WinForms, ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET Web API)
    • .NET Core 1.0 and later
    • Microsoft SQL Server 2012 and later
    • Angular 1 and 2
    • Windows console or command line
    • Windows PowerShell

    Internet Information Services (IIS) 7.0 and later
    Basic understanding of networks

