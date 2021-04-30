Software Developer
Job Purpose
As software developer you will contribute to various codebases that form the backbone of our distributed renewable energy company handling the deployment of power systems and operations of an electricity utility. You will work on our Drupal CMS, PHP (Laravel based) APIs, as well as various virtual machines running web services such as an Open Edx deployment, LoRaWAN wireless communications backend, Odoo ERP, GPS tracking platform, Whatsapp Chatbot and BI tools.
Minimum Requirements
BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject
Proven software development experience in PHP
Understanding of open source projects like Drupal, Laravel, MySQL, Odoo, Edx
Demonstrable knowledge of web technologies including HTML, CSS, Javascript, AJAX, etc
Good knowledge of relational databases, version control tools and of developing web services
Experience in common third-party APIs
Passion for best design and coding practices and a desire to develop bold new ideas
Hard working, innovative and ability to solve complex problems
Highly organized and detail oriented
Good communicator in English, both written and verbal
A passion for delivering energy services and desire to learn the various aspects of the microgrid business.
Enthusiasm towards working in the field of renewable energy.
CTC Neg.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Software Development
- Lorawan
- Wireless
- GPS tracking
- BI Tools
- Computer Science Degree
- SQL
- Javascript
- HTML
- CSS
- Ajax
- Relational databases
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree