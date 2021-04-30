Software Developer

Job Purpose

As software developer you will contribute to various codebases that form the backbone of our distributed renewable energy company handling the deployment of power systems and operations of an electricity utility. You will work on our Drupal CMS, PHP (Laravel based) APIs, as well as various virtual machines running web services such as an Open Edx deployment, LoRaWAN wireless communications backend, Odoo ERP, GPS tracking platform, Whatsapp Chatbot and BI tools.

Minimum Requirements

BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject

Proven software development experience in PHP

Understanding of open source projects like Drupal, Laravel, MySQL, Odoo, Edx

Demonstrable knowledge of web technologies including HTML, CSS, Javascript, AJAX, etc

Good knowledge of relational databases, version control tools and of developing web services

Experience in common third-party APIs

Passion for best design and coding practices and a desire to develop bold new ideas

Hard working, innovative and ability to solve complex problems

Highly organized and detail oriented

Good communicator in English, both written and verbal

A passion for delivering energy services and desire to learn the various aspects of the microgrid business.

Enthusiasm towards working in the field of renewable energy.

CTC Neg.

Desired Skills:

PHP

Software Development

Lorawan

Wireless

GPS tracking

BI Tools

Computer Science Degree

SQL

Javascript

HTML

CSS

Ajax

Relational databases

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

