Software Project Manager

Role Purpose:

The successful candidate will manage the overall delivery of projects from initiation to close-out, in order to meet business objectives in compliance with all relevant governance, risk and audit requirements.

Experience and Qualifications:

3-5 years’ experience managing projects in a diverse environment

Experience in a retail life insurance environment (Preferred)

Knowledge of relevant Project Management software and tools

Knowledge of the Project Management lifecycle, from conception to close-out

Knowledge of agile methodology

Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Knowledge of retail life insurance products and systems (Preferred)

Microsoft Office suite

Planning and organising skills

Communication skills

Problem-solving skills

Critical thinking skills

Conflict management skills

Negotiation skills

Analytical skills

Responsibilities and work output:

Facilitate the definition of project scope, involving all stakeholders.

Ensure that project deliverables and expectations are clearly articulated and aligned to business objectives

Facilitate the definition of project objectives and the measures of success which will be used to evaluate project effectiveness.

Act as first point of escalation from projects to facilitate risk and issue resolution

Develop project management best practices and collaborate with other project managers and business stakeholders

Take responsibility for the daily management of the project through its life cycle

Plan the project and monitor progress ensuring that milestones are being met

Manage the risks and issues that arise over the course of the project life cycle, taking measures to correct them when they occur.

Manage communication and facilitate decision making within the project scope

Provide and analyze project-related data (issue logs, risk logs, action logs) to enable informed decision-making and appropriate interventions, if required.

Provide authoritative, expert advice and communication to stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

