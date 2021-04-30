Software Project Manager

Role Purpose:
The successful candidate will manage the overall delivery of projects from initiation to close-out, in order to meet business objectives in compliance with all relevant governance, risk and audit requirements.
Experience and Qualifications:
- 3-5 years’ experience managing projects in a diverse environment
- Experience in a retail life insurance environment (Preferred)
- Knowledge of relevant Project Management software and tools
- Knowledge of the Project Management lifecycle, from conception to close-out
- Knowledge of agile methodology
- Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Knowledge of retail life insurance products and systems (Preferred)
- Microsoft Office suite
- Planning and organising skills
- Communication skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Critical thinking skills
- Conflict management skills
- Negotiation skills
- Analytical skills
Responsibilities and work output:
- Facilitate the definition of project scope, involving all stakeholders.
- Ensure that project deliverables and expectations are clearly articulated and aligned to business objectives
- Facilitate the definition of project objectives and the measures of success which will be used to evaluate project effectiveness.
- Act as first point of escalation from projects to facilitate risk and issue resolution
- Develop project management best practices and collaborate with other project managers and business stakeholders
- Take responsibility for the daily management of the project through its life cycle
- Plan the project and monitor progress ensuring that milestones are being met
- Manage the risks and issues that arise over the course of the project life cycle, taking measures to correct them when they occur.
- Manage communication and facilitate decision making within the project scope
- Provide and analyze project-related data (issue logs, risk logs, action logs) to enable informed decision-making and appropriate interventions, if required.
- Provide authoritative, expert advice and communication to stakeholders.
- Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
- Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful