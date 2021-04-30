Software Project Manager

Apr 30, 2021

Role Purpose:

The successful candidate will manage the overall delivery of projects from initiation to close-out, in order to meet business objectives in compliance with all relevant governance, risk and audit requirements.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • 3-5 years’ experience managing projects in a diverse environment
  • Experience in a retail life insurance environment (Preferred)
  • Knowledge of relevant Project Management software and tools
  • Knowledge of the Project Management lifecycle, from conception to close-out
  • Knowledge of agile methodology
  • Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)
  • Knowledge of retail life insurance products and systems (Preferred)
  • Microsoft Office suite
  • Planning and organising skills
  • Communication skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Critical thinking skills
  • Conflict management skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Analytical skills

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Facilitate the definition of project scope, involving all stakeholders.
  • Ensure that project deliverables and expectations are clearly articulated and aligned to business objectives
  • Facilitate the definition of project objectives and the measures of success which will be used to evaluate project effectiveness.
  • Act as first point of escalation from projects to facilitate risk and issue resolution
  • Develop project management best practices and collaborate with other project managers and business stakeholders
  • Take responsibility for the daily management of the project through its life cycle
  • Plan the project and monitor progress ensuring that milestones are being met
  • Manage the risks and issues that arise over the course of the project life cycle, taking measures to correct them when they occur.
  • Manage communication and facilitate decision making within the project scope
  • Provide and analyze project-related data (issue logs, risk logs, action logs) to enable informed decision-making and appropriate interventions, if required.
  • Provide authoritative, expert advice and communication to stakeholders.
  • Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
  • Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

