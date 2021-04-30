Storeman (Logistics) at Headhunters

Our client in the production / manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ a experienced Storeman (Logistics) at their Port Elizabeth operation.

Main purpose of the position:

Take full responsibility for all aspects of freezer storage, day freezer storage, cold storage, ambient storage, off site storage, raw material intake and final product loading. Ensure that the correct procedures are in place to ensure that the overall stock management, stock picking and stock movement system complies with the FIFO system to eliminate waste and inefficiencies.

Responsibilities:

Freezer room management.

Day freezer management.

Cold store management.

Ambient store management.

Sorting and sizing of product.

Raw materials offsite management.

Raw materials intake management.

Hygiene and housekeeping management.

Training and discipline.

Utilization of personnel and equipment.

Monitoring and improvement of warehouse and freezer processes.

Planning for the removal of waste material.

Safety and loss control.

Maintenance of sound labour relations.

General:

From time to time when colleagues are on leave or when company runs more than one shift in either plant, you will be required to work shifts and perform such other tasks as may be allocated by the operations manager.

Weekly stock of export pallets, clean lugs & bin availability for production.

Weekly packaging checklist from stores – Packing verification.

Damaged tins and factory / supplier waste to be monitored and reported to Operations manager.

Daily stock comparison – actual to Paltrack system.

Follow up on samples being shipped or couriered.

Chep bin / pallet stock on premises to be maintained.

Monitor WhatsApp groups.

Work closely with Outsource on staff issues.

Testing of equipment – load testing.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

