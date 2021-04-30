Syspro named a Momentum Grid leader in G2 report

Syspro has been included in G2’s Spring 2021 Momentum Grid Report for ERP systems.

The report provides a comparison of ERP vendors based on a software buyer composite score of five main criteria: employee growth, revenue growth, social growth, web growth, and year-over-year change. According to G2, products in the Leader tier in the Momentum Grid rank in the top 255 of their product category.

Within this year’s report, customers ranked Syspro user satisfaction at 86%.

According to Paulo De Matos, chief product officer at Syspro: “As a customer centric business with deep industry experience, we are driven to deliver superior service and industry specific functionality for Manufacturers and Distributors. The trajectory of our momentum score is a testament to our goal to seamlessly empower customers to take the next step – whether it is expanding into new territories, adding new product lines, transforming business processes, or driving innovation.”

All customer reviews on G2 are based on actual user experience.