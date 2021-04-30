Temp Debtors Administrator

Our client in the New Germany area is looking for a Temp: Debtors Administrator with syspro experience.

DEBTORS

Open new accounts after all the necessary validations have been done.

Administer and maintain account details, i.e. all customer details, discounts, settlement discounts, terms, rebates, etc.

Resolve account queries by investigating transactions, i.e. invoice, credit notes, payments and adjustments

Share debtors’ balance status information to relevant repse. Copy and email invoices, pod’s statements to customers, when requested

Send monthly statements

Follow up on unpaid invoices, put overdue accounts on hold

ADMINISTRATION

General administration

Assist with switchboard

Desired Skills:

Matric

Tertiary Qualification

Syspro

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Market Related

