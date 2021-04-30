Our client in the New Germany area is looking for a Temp: Debtors Administrator with syspro experience.
- DEBTORS
- Open new accounts after all the necessary validations have been done.
- Administer and maintain account details, i.e. all customer details, discounts, settlement discounts, terms, rebates, etc.
- Resolve account queries by investigating transactions, i.e. invoice, credit notes, payments and adjustments
- Share debtors’ balance status information to relevant repse. Copy and email invoices, pod’s statements to customers, when requested
- Send monthly statements
- Follow up on unpaid invoices, put overdue accounts on hold
- ADMINISTRATION
- General administration
- Assist with switchboard
Desired Skills:
- Matric
- Tertiary Qualification
- Syspro
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Market Related / Should you not hear back from us within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.