Temp Debtors Administrator

Apr 30, 2021

Our client in the New Germany area is looking for a Temp: Debtors Administrator with syspro experience.

  • DEBTORS
  • Open new accounts after all the necessary validations have been done.
  • Administer and maintain account details, i.e. all customer details, discounts, settlement discounts, terms, rebates, etc.
  • Resolve account queries by investigating transactions, i.e. invoice, credit notes, payments and adjustments
  • Share debtors’ balance status information to relevant repse. Copy and email invoices, pod’s statements to customers, when requested
  • Send monthly statements
  • Follow up on unpaid invoices, put overdue accounts on hold
  • ADMINISTRATION
  • General administration
  • Assist with switchboard

Desired Skills:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary Qualification
  • Syspro

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Market Related / Should you not hear back from us within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

