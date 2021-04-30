Test Team Lead

Minimum Years of Experience:

3-5 Years’ experience in a Test Lead/Management position

3-5 Years’ experience in Test Environment Management

3-5 years HP QC or HP ALM experience

3 -5 years Selenium/Test Complete/UFT/QTP/SOAPUI exposure

3- 5 years Cloud Testing (Azure/AWS) and Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery Experience

3- 5 years’ experience in Testing in a retail / financial sector.

Job Purpose

Define, measure and enforce quality through efficient test coverage and a traceability matrix. Ensure pre-agreed test schedule with delivery managers are being met. Ensure a suitable and stable test environment/lab. Report and manage progress, issues, constraints, dependencies and resources. Define and ensure continuous improvement. Define, measure and manage each team member’s output aligned with the above.

Minimum Qualification Required

Grade 12

Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical)

Formal software testing training and registration (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB)

Job Objective

Co-operate with clients/user and senior staff as required to agree the testing strategy to be employed for development projects

Co-ordinate all activity and all testers during each testing phase of a project or programme

Determine which tools and utilities work best and how to use them for given situation/project

Develop, modify, and ensure that software testing plans are executed

Provide accurate and precise estimates for assigned task duration, along with confidence levels and foreseeable dependencies.

Initiate test planning activities

Represent the customer in understanding how they use the system and including the most relevant end to end user scenarios in test plans and automation.

Defining test strategy and test plans and reviewing them with stakeholders.

Identify the testing scope required for each release based on the requirements of the document.

Ensure optimal test coverage and improve the test coverage.

Identify the testing effort required by calculating the sizing needed for the given release and plan the required effort for the same.

Identify the tools to be used for test reporting, test management, test automation, etc. and identify when test automation is appropriate and, if it is, plan the effort.

Estimate the testing resources and time required and negotiate with management to acquire the necessary resources.

Publish the test plan after discussions with the test team and have it reviewed and approved by the management/ development team.

To manage test design and execution:

Analyse test results to ensure existing functionality and recommend corrective action

Integrate test suites into the test management system and custom test harnesses.

Propose required functions, tools or scripts to management for approval based on complexity and coverage of solution

Select and develop appropriate test automation tools, applying the latest techniques in test automation; e.g., data-driven testing.

Update test execution status following agreed-upon processes as part of regularly-scheduled test status updates

Use risk-driven techniques to develop, maintain, and execute automated test suites for various software applications; i.e., perform automated dynamic testing.

Lead and monitor the analysis, design, implementation and execution of the test cases and test procedures.

Ensure proper configuration management of the testware produced and traceability of the tests to the test basis.

Manage the building of required test environments and ensure that the test environments are in place before test execution and managed during test execution.

Manage test environments, test devices and technology versions required for testing

To manage test monitoring and evaluation:

Assist in the creation of test project status reports and metrics (e.g., Test Dashboard).

Consult with developers to resolve issues and provide feedback for the technical appraisal of the tested software program(s) and monitor its deployment across the appropriate system(s)

Ensure that quality standards are maintained in the team and that the output produced is to acceptable quality standards.

To manage test completion :

Review software design and change specifications to ensure software testing measures meet acceptable reliability standards and project and program objectives

Trace test cases and results back to specific quality risks

Schedule the tests for execution and monitor, measure, control and report on the test progress, the s/w product quality status and the test results, adapting the test plan and compensating as needed to adjust to evolving conditions.

Review new or modified tests and introduce improved testing techniques

Write and present summary reports on test status for each test execution cycles to the stakeholders and management.

Team Management:

Allocate work to test team members based on the skills and abilities of each member

Co-ordinate and interface with multiple functional groups and teams

Coach test team members to ensure that appropriate skills and behaviours are developed

Lead a team of quality analysts and testers including task identification, monitoring progress and issue resolution

Technical Test Process Management:

Work closely with development and test to review use cases, requirements, workflows and technical specs needed to create automated scripts and tools

Work with the Development team to capture and reuse automated Unit Test Cases, Test Stubs and Drivers, and other Development test objects.

Work with the Release Management team to create and maintain an automated nightly build verification (“smoke”) test.

Test Lab Management:

Update the weekly Test Store utilization sheet to ensure optimum lab asset utilisation

Create and maintain the lab asset planning schedule to ensure assets is available and in a working state

Use Network Monitoring Tools to ensure a always-on Test Environment/Lab

Conduct quarterly lab asset stocktaking.

Essential:

3 – 5 years expertise in systems testing, systems integration testing,

3 – 5 years expertise in automation testing, user acceptance testing

3 – 5 years Google Suite/MS Office expertise

3 – 5 years expertise in both Manual and Automated Testing.

Desired Skills:

Automation Tester

HP QC

HP ALM

Selenium

SoapUI

AWS

Cloud

QTP

UFT

AZURE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

