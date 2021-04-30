Trainee Managers at Capital Growth

About the Position
This is where connections are made to meet new people and to learn how to work both independantly and as part of a team.

You will :

  • Know how to sell your product
  • Learn the skill of closing
  • Teach & Train individuals in marketing & sales
  • Mentor & Motivate

Capital Growth is a 23 year old company that has grown to 600,000 customers and 60 franchise owners in South Africa.
We are offering a brand new outbound sales position. You will be responsible for sales , marketing & training of new employess. If you want to grow in your career and achieve your dream whilst you appreciate the view to management. Then this job is for you.
Please note that we will need your:

  • Copy of your CV
  • Copy of your Id
  • Copy of your Matric Certificate
  • Communication skills
  • Outgoing personality

Desired Skills:

  • sales
  • customer services
  • hospitality
  • retail
  • call centre

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

