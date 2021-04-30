Treasury Manager – Back Office CA(SA)

One of SA’s largest rare-earth metals refining and smelting establishments is in need of a Treasury Manager – Back Office who will create and manage treasury infrastructure needed by the Front Office team for its processes. As an entity who offers multiple services within metal refinement, it also acts as an agent for independent depositing clients who will manage the dispatch of these metals. The Treasury Manager – Back Office will be responsible for the logistics of the precious metals both locally and internationally. The incumbent will need to have a very good working relationship with SARB, all depositing customers as well as other external stakeholders. Sound knowledge of all Corporate Governance guidelines and potential operational risks is a must. CA(SA) plus 6 years’ experience within Back Office treasury secures.

Desired Skills:

Treasury

SARB

Corporate Governance

CA(SA)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

