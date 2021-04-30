Uber partners with Moove to help drivers buy cars

After successful launches in Nigeria and Ghana, Uber has extended its partnership with flexible car ownership company Moove, giving Uber Go drivers access to compact and cost-efficient vehicle choices, at an affordable rate.

Uber rolled out Uber Go across South Africa, which is a more affordable option for price-sensitive consumers which makes use of smaller, fuel-efficient hatchback vehicles, to boost rider demand and unlock further earning opportunities for drivers.

Drivers on the Uber Go platform now have access to new Toyota Agyas from as low as R1 599 per week for Flexi Car Weekly Rental and R1 950 per week for Drive to Own deals, including zero deposit, free maintenance and free insurance.

“As we recover, we know we need to continue to offer solutions that respond to consumers who are now more price sensitive than ever. We also need to continue to offer drivers quality, compact and cost-efficient vehicle choices that will better help economically to boost their weekly earning, with the same Uber experience and door-to-door safety experience. We are excited to extend our partnership with Moove to make this a reality,” says Frans Hiemstra, GM of Uber Sub-Saharan Africa.

The multiple ownership methods are designed to suit drivers with diverse budgets and goals, allowing Uber Go drivers who were previously unable to afford or finance their own vehicle to become their own boss.

Moove’s country manager, Sinako Cetyiwe, says: “We have been working tirelessly with Uber to ensure the financial costing for drivers makes economic sense, that drivers are well aware of their financial commitments and feel empowered in their business and partnership with Moove. We are excited to support drivers in South Africa to grow their businesses and improve their livelihoods within a shorter time frame, especially as mobility returns.”