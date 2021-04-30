The Role: A Global Giant has an exciting opportunity available for a UX researcher to embark on a high profile [URL Removed] and Experience: What you??ll do:
- Guide the UX strategy and direction of design sprints
- Facilitate design thinking workshops
- Identify the best research approaches to get the right answers based on research questions, timing and resources
- Conduct exploratory interviews with clients
- Conduct or guide UX research internally and externally
- Conduct support staff interviews with clients
- Synthesize research findings into actionable insights and recommendations that your stakeholders and peers can act upon
- Find ways to improve the overall UX maturity of the organization
Key Accountabilities: Skills needed for success in this role:
- 3+ years conducting user research for digital products with demonstrated business impact on the products you worked on
- Deep knowledge of an array of user research methodologies
- Passion for defining and solving problems
- A solid grasp of user-centered design, user research, user testing, rapid prototyping, heuristic analysis, usability, and accessibility concerns
- Ability to design and conduct usability studies ?? i.e., identify potential solution options for a stated user need and design experiments that help elicit the most viable solution for users
- Ability to frame key questions, create research plans to address those, conduct research, and synthesize the findings into meaningful, actionable insights
- Experience managing communications with clients and stakeholders
- Experience facilitating workshops with cross functional teams
- Experience integrating user research into product designs and design practices
- Excellent communication skills, including written, verbal, and presentation
- Strong project management skills, including the ability to execute several projects concurrently
- Experience with remote testing tools
- Demonstrated skills developing use cases and scenarios, creating process flows, wireframes, and other UX deliverables
- Experience with both native mobile and responsive web design
- Ability to work effectively both individually and as part of cross-functional teams
- Positive attitude, collaborative spirit and openness to giving and receiving feedback