UX Researcher

The Role: A Global Giant has an exciting opportunity available for a UX researcher to embark on a high profile project.

Duties and Experience: What you'll do:

Guide the UX strategy and direction of design sprints

Facilitate design thinking workshops

Identify the best research approaches to get the right answers based on research questions, timing and resources

Conduct exploratory interviews with clients

Conduct or guide UX research internally and externally

Conduct support staff interviews with clients

Synthesize research findings into actionable insights and recommendations that your stakeholders and peers can act upon Find ways to improve the overall UX maturity of the organization



Key Accountabilities: Skills needed for success in this role:

3+ years conducting user research for digital products with demonstrated business impact on the products you worked on

Deep knowledge of an array of user research methodologies

Passion for defining and solving problems

A solid grasp of user-centered design, user research, user testing, rapid prototyping, heuristic analysis, usability, and accessibility concerns

Ability to design and conduct usability studies ?? i.e., identify potential solution options for a stated user need and design experiments that help elicit the most viable solution for users

Ability to frame key questions, create research plans to address those, conduct research, and synthesize the findings into meaningful, actionable insights

Experience managing communications with clients and stakeholders

Experience facilitating workshops with cross functional teams

Experience integrating user research into product designs and design practices

Excellent communication skills, including written, verbal, and presentation

Strong project management skills, including the ability to execute several projects concurrently

Experience with remote testing tools

Demonstrated skills developing use cases and scenarios, creating process flows, wireframes, and other UX deliverables

Experience with both native mobile and responsive web design

Ability to work effectively both individually and as part of cross-functional teams

Positive attitude, collaborative spirit and openness to giving and receiving feedback

