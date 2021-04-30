UX Researcher

Apr 30, 2021

The Role: A Global Giant has an exciting opportunity available for a UX researcher to embark on a high profile [URL Removed] and Experience: What you??ll do:

  • Guide the UX strategy and direction of design sprints
  • Facilitate design thinking workshops
  • Identify the best research approaches to get the right answers based on research questions, timing and resources
  • Conduct exploratory interviews with clients
  • Conduct or guide UX research internally and externally
  • Conduct support staff interviews with clients
  • Synthesize research findings into actionable insights and recommendations that your stakeholders and peers can act upon
    • Find ways to improve the overall UX maturity of the organization

Key Accountabilities: Skills needed for success in this role:

  • 3+ years conducting user research for digital products with demonstrated business impact on the products you worked on
  • Deep knowledge of an array of user research methodologies
  • Passion for defining and solving problems
  • A solid grasp of user-centered design, user research, user testing, rapid prototyping, heuristic analysis, usability, and accessibility concerns
  • Ability to design and conduct usability studies ?? i.e., identify potential solution options for a stated user need and design experiments that help elicit the most viable solution for users
  • Ability to frame key questions, create research plans to address those, conduct research, and synthesize the findings into meaningful, actionable insights
  • Experience managing communications with clients and stakeholders
  • Experience facilitating workshops with cross functional teams
  • Experience integrating user research into product designs and design practices
  • Excellent communication skills, including written, verbal, and presentation
  • Strong project management skills, including the ability to execute several projects concurrently
  • Experience with remote testing tools
  • Demonstrated skills developing use cases and scenarios, creating process flows, wireframes, and other UX deliverables
  • Experience with both native mobile and responsive web design
  • Ability to work effectively both individually and as part of cross-functional teams
  • Positive attitude, collaborative spirit and openness to giving and receiving feedback

Learn more/Apply for this position