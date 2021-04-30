Van Security Guard

Our Client is looking to employ Van Security Guards.

Must be PSIRA registered with a minimum of Grade C.

Ability to read and write in English.

Minimum of Matric qualification.

Willing to work Day and Night Shift.

Job specification:

Guard, protect, and deliver the client’s products.

Ability to assist the customer with the signing of documents.

Assist the driver with following planned routes.

Record trip events (short-supplied stock from the depot/oversupplied stock by the depot).

Safeguard the client’s stock between customer and client.

Desired Skills:

Surveillance

Verbal And Written Communication

Attention to detail

Patrolling

Security Officer Experience

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

