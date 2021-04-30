Van Security Guard

Our Client is looking to employ Van Security Guards.
- Must be PSIRA registered with a minimum of Grade C.
- Ability to read and write in English.
- Minimum of Matric qualification.
- Willing to work Day and Night Shift.
Job specification:
- Guard, protect, and deliver the client’s products.
- Ability to assist the customer with the signing of documents.
- Assist the driver with following planned routes.
- Record trip events (short-supplied stock from the depot/oversupplied stock by the depot).
- Safeguard the client’s stock between customer and client.
Desired Skills:
- Surveillance
- Verbal And Written Communication
- Attention to detail
- Patrolling
- Security Officer Experience
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric