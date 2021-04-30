Van Security Guard

Apr 30, 2021

Our Client is looking to employ Van Security Guards.

  • Must be PSIRA registered with a minimum of Grade C.
  • Ability to read and write in English.
  • Minimum of Matric qualification.
  • Willing to work Day and Night Shift.

Job specification:

  • Guard, protect, and deliver the client’s products.
  • Ability to assist the customer with the signing of documents.
  • Assist the driver with following planned routes.
  • Record trip events (short-supplied stock from the depot/oversupplied stock by the depot).
  • Safeguard the client’s stock between customer and client.

Desired Skills:

  • Surveillance
  • Verbal And Written Communication
  • Attention to detail
  • Patrolling
  • Security Officer Experience

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position