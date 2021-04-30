Yeastar chooses Huge Distribution as an official distributor in SA

SME PBX Systems and Unified Communications applications supplier Yeastar has appointed Huge Distribution as an official distributor in South Africa.

Huge Distribution is part of the listed Huge Group of Companies and specialises in the distribution of a wide range of telecommunications products and services from leading local and international vendors.

Yeastar provides cloud-based and on-premises VoIP PBXs for SMBs and delivers Unified Communications (UC) solutions that connect the workforce and clients more efficiently. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the industry with a worldwide network of value-added distributors and resellers and over 200 000 customers.

“We feel pleased to welcome Huge Distribution as Yeastar’s distributor in South Africa. Huge Distribution has tremendous expertise and their in-depth knowledge of the telecom sector and the needs of organisations will help Yeastar increase the presence in the local market. Yeastar and Huge Distribution will work together to meet SMEs needs with flexible, profitable and future-proof telecommunication solution consistently,” says Prince Cai, vice-president of Yeastar.

The products to be offered under the agreement include:

* P-Series PBX System: Purpose-built for SMEs to fulfill more sophisticated communication needs, P-Series PBX is a converged system that wraps a suite of services around, including voice, video, applications, collaboration, and more.

* S-Series VoIP PBX: Easy to manage, configure, and install, the feature-rich S-Series unleashes the power of unified communications and meets the growing needs of SMEs.

* Yeastar Cloud PBX: A robust, flexible and easy-to-use hosted business phone system.

* VoIP Gateways: A complete portfolio of VoIP Gateways that covers the business need of connecting FXS, FXO, GSM/3G/4G, ISDN PRI to VoIP.