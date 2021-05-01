Branch Manager at Liberty Group Limited

At Liberty, we employ more than 6 000 people across 7 businesses in 18 African countries. Every day, our employees grow their knowledge by working with diverse groups of people who specialise in a wide range of skills across insurance, asset management, investment and health products. We continually seek to engage, develop, recognise and reward the people who make our business great.

Key Responsibilites

To plan, manage and monitor the implementation of branch management activities and processes in order to deliver on approved operational plans in an effective and efficient manner.

Minimum Experience

3 – 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 – 2 years at junior management level

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Generic Management

Additional Minimum Qualifications

Outputs

Process

Develop market position through the identification of target markets, building relationships and negotiating and closing business deals.

Plan for, manage and ensure the effective administration of area related support services in alignment with team and individual performance objectives.

Manage business retention through the application of various sales techniques such as rate negotiations, product comparisons and changing perceptions.

Ensure customer understanding of org. brand messages, products and services in order to facilitate messages appropriately and successfully.

Manage branch operations.

Accountable for maintaining quality, service and outputs related to a work area, ensuring compliance with set policy, procedures and standards.

Proactively identify operational problems, determine cause and effect, select and implement the best solution to solve problems based on previous experience and understanding of the context.

Plan for and organise multiple work activities for team execution by assigning priorities against the set framework in light of the specific situational context.

Customer

Manages to ensure service excellence in support of Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles to build positive relationships and creates opportunities for exceptional service delivery.

Finance

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Compile a budget aligned to the operational or area specific delivery of plans; monitor and report on variances and make sure that planned objectives are reported, escalating any deviations.

Learning and Growth

Manage teams within the context of defined processes, set required performance parameters and act as technical coach where required.

Schedule, allocate and effectively manage human resources within own area of responsibility in line with specified and specific constraints or parameters.

Governance

Create awareness to ensure the effective implementation of changes in policy, laws, regulations and associated industry practices.

Implement and utilise risk, governance and compliance policies and processes effectively, to identify and manage risk exposure.

Competencies

Liberty Values

Technical Competencies

Legal Compliance (Sales) (Intermediate)

Risk Awareness (Intermediate)

Sales life cycle management (Proficient)

Conflict Resolution (Intermediate)

Efficiency improvement (Intermediate)

Functional Policies and Procedures (Intermediate)

Operations Management (Proficient)

Product and/or Service Knowledge (Intermediate)

Sales management (Proficient)

Budgeting and Expenditure Control (Intermediate)

Behavioural Competencies

Persuading and Influencing (Intermediate)

People Management and Empowerment (Intermediate)

Interpersonal Effectiveness (Intermediate)

Problem Solving and Analysis (Intermediate)

Strategic Insight and Capability (Intermediate)

Teamwork and Cooperation (Intermediate)

Judgment and decision making (Intermediate)

Communicating with Impact (Intermediate)

Relationship Management and Networking (Intermediate)

Customer Orientation (Intermediate)

We put our knowledge and insight acquired over the past 60 years, to serving a pan-African market of the future. Liberty has received its eighth certification as a Top Employer from the Top Employers Institute. See details here link

