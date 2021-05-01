(EDMS) Electronic Document Management Solutions – Sales Consultant
Requirements
Proven work experience as a Software Sales Representative
Own vehicle and driver’s license
Excellent knowledge of MS Office
Familiarity with BPM, ECM and EDRMS practices along with ability to build productive business professional relationships
Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales
Excellent selling, communication and negotiation skills
Prioritizing, time management and organizational skills
Ability to create and deliver presentations tailored to the audience needs
Relationship management skills and openness to feedback
Job Duties:
Meets with customers in a sales environment to drive product sales and knowledge
Demonstrates advanced product knowledge
Adheres to any and all company policies and procedures
Makes sales appointments with clients
Generates new leads by meeting with consumers
Follows up with any clients to make sure that they are satisfied with the product
Assembles any and all product demonstrations for the reseller channel
Meets with retail associates to make sure that product is being sold
Finds new target markets and penetrates them to drive sales for resellers
Discovers how to market products to new users
Understands how to push given products to consumers based on environment and current trends
Works with the marketing department and sales manager to develop new sales strategies and how to make them work
Teaches resellers sales consultants on how to make sales to potential consumers
CTC R30, 000 – R45, 000 depending on experience plus commission
Please mail an updated CV directly to me
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Software
- Electronic Document Management Solutions
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Software Company based in Bryanston
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Commission