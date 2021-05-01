Electronic Document Management Solutions Sales Consultant

(EDMS) Electronic Document Management Solutions – Sales Consultant

Requirements

Proven work experience as a Software Sales Representative

Own vehicle and driver’s license

Excellent knowledge of MS Office

Familiarity with BPM, ECM and EDRMS practices along with ability to build productive business professional relationships

Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales

Excellent selling, communication and negotiation skills

Prioritizing, time management and organizational skills

Ability to create and deliver presentations tailored to the audience needs

Relationship management skills and openness to feedback

Job Duties:

Meets with customers in a sales environment to drive product sales and knowledge

Demonstrates advanced product knowledge

Adheres to any and all company policies and procedures

Makes sales appointments with clients

Generates new leads by meeting with consumers

Follows up with any clients to make sure that they are satisfied with the product

Assembles any and all product demonstrations for the reseller channel

Meets with retail associates to make sure that product is being sold

Finds new target markets and penetrates them to drive sales for resellers

Discovers how to market products to new users

Understands how to push given products to consumers based on environment and current trends

Works with the marketing department and sales manager to develop new sales strategies and how to make them work

Teaches resellers sales consultants on how to make sales to potential consumers

CTC R30, 000 – R45, 000 depending on experience plus commission

Please mail an updated CV directly to me

Desired Skills:

Sales

Software

Electronic Document Management Solutions

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Software Company based in Bryanston

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

Learn more/Apply for this position