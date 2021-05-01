Head of Business Development – Wealth and Investments

Purpose and scope of role

  • The Business Development role focuses on a primary driver of the business’s growth being the conversion of assets under advice into assets under management (AUM).
  • This is traditionally achieved through two channels:
  • The provision of Para-planning support (Approved Advice Models) that is deployed into Advisor practices to improve efficiencies and planning outcomes for partners through the adoption of Approved Advice Program.
  • In addition, to grow AUM through the marketing and direct activation of investment capabilities and solutions to Advisor Clients and Referral Relationships.
  • Investment solutions and capabilities span Multi-Management, Discretionary Fund Management and Private Client Portfolios (share portfolios).

Responsibilities

  • Developing, activating and executing on BDM targets and strategies.
  • Identify business development opportunities nationally and regionally both in Advisor practices as well as across the group.
  • Driving and co-ordinating programmes to enable Advisor Partners to convert their businesses into the desired approved models and solutions.
  • Growing AUM across the Partnership.
  • Manage the alignment and expectation management with the regional Partner Directors.
  • Identifying and developing client opportunities in practices by looking at opportunities in each Advisors client database.
  • Drive business development activation at national client events.
  • Formulate marketing and sales strategies to achieve defined AUM targets.
  • Ownership and scheduling of activation events (with Marketing) designed to stimulate AUM growth in regions to clients and referral base and co-ordinate with Regional PD’s for Partnership Buy-in and Client Invite process.
  • Put into place programmes for training and development of BDM’s to enhance skills to improve adoption of Approved Advice Programme.
  • Serve as the custodian of AUM and solutions in support of approved advice framework (which is owned by our Head of Advice).

Personal and Company Development

  • Foster and motivate a positive work environment conducive to a culture of excellence.
  • Set goals for the year and ensure that personal training and development takes place.
  • Ensure alignment to company development.
  • Establish the systems, processes and realignment of resources to enable a high quality, professional business and client engagement.

Competencies

  • High work ethic and self-driven.
  • Ability to function at a strategic level whilst fulfilling operational responsibilities.
  • Deep-seated technical knowledge and skills in advice and investment management to execute on the business strategy.
  • Good communication skills, both written and verbal.
  • High client service orientation.
  • Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable directing system requirements and analysing data.
  • Ability to effectively influence and persuade others.
  • Strong interpersonal skills.
  • Highly focussed on budgeted goals and objectives.
  • Emotional resilience.
  • Self-motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement.
  • Action and activity orientated and takes initiative.
  • Ability to work remotely (tech savvy) and travel frequently on a national basis.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Appropriate tertiary qualification (Degree) preferably in financial planning, investment management and/or commerce.
  • Experience in financial services (preferably 10 years +)
  • Experience in all or as many of; Wealth Management, Collective Investments (Unit Trusts), Private Client Portfolios (share portfolios) and multi-management.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Development
  • Wealth Management
  • Asset Management

