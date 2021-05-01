Head of Business Development – Wealth and Investments

Purpose and scope of role
- The Business Development role focuses on a primary driver of the business’s growth being the conversion of assets under advice into assets under management (AUM).
- This is traditionally achieved through two channels:
- The provision of Para-planning support (Approved Advice Models) that is deployed into Advisor practices to improve efficiencies and planning outcomes for partners through the adoption of Approved Advice Program.
- In addition, to grow AUM through the marketing and direct activation of investment capabilities and solutions to Advisor Clients and Referral Relationships.
- Investment solutions and capabilities span Multi-Management, Discretionary Fund Management and Private Client Portfolios (share portfolios).
Responsibilities
- Developing, activating and executing on BDM targets and strategies.
- Identify business development opportunities nationally and regionally both in Advisor practices as well as across the group.
- Driving and co-ordinating programmes to enable Advisor Partners to convert their businesses into the desired approved models and solutions.
- Growing AUM across the Partnership.
- Manage the alignment and expectation management with the regional Partner Directors.
- Identifying and developing client opportunities in practices by looking at opportunities in each Advisors client database.
- Drive business development activation at national client events.
- Formulate marketing and sales strategies to achieve defined AUM targets.
- Ownership and scheduling of activation events (with Marketing) designed to stimulate AUM growth in regions to clients and referral base and co-ordinate with Regional PD’s for Partnership Buy-in and Client Invite process.
- Put into place programmes for training and development of BDM’s to enhance skills to improve adoption of Approved Advice Programme.
- Serve as the custodian of AUM and solutions in support of approved advice framework (which is owned by our Head of Advice).
Personal and Company Development
- Foster and motivate a positive work environment conducive to a culture of excellence.
- Set goals for the year and ensure that personal training and development takes place.
- Ensure alignment to company development.
- Establish the systems, processes and realignment of resources to enable a high quality, professional business and client engagement.
Competencies
- High work ethic and self-driven.
- Ability to function at a strategic level whilst fulfilling operational responsibilities.
- Deep-seated technical knowledge and skills in advice and investment management to execute on the business strategy.
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal.
- High client service orientation.
- Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable directing system requirements and analysing data.
- Ability to effectively influence and persuade others.
- Strong interpersonal skills.
- Highly focussed on budgeted goals and objectives.
- Emotional resilience.
- Self-motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement.
- Action and activity orientated and takes initiative.
- Ability to work remotely (tech savvy) and travel frequently on a national basis.
Qualifications and Experience
- Appropriate tertiary qualification (Degree) preferably in financial planning, investment management and/or commerce.
- Experience in financial services (preferably 10 years +)
- Experience in all or as many of; Wealth Management, Collective Investments (Unit Trusts), Private Client Portfolios (share portfolios) and multi-management.
Desired Skills:
- Business Development
- Wealth Management
- Asset Management