POSITION : SENIOR APPLICATION DEVELOPER
AREA : NORTHERN SUBURBS JOHANNESBURG
SALARY : R 900 000- R 960 000 CTC
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
The Application Developer contributes to the development of software, web, and multi-media applications that facilitates the achievement of business outcomes and improves business efficiencies and processes through leveraging technology.
SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- Computer Science or other relevant Technical Degree/B.Sc. with IT or Computer Science majors/ B.Eng. or other B.Sc. degree with notable Computing and Mathematical Majors
- Min 5 years experience or more in a similar capacity
- Database design experience such as SQL and Mongo
- Experience of enterprise architecture definition
- Experience of the full software development lifecycle
- Experience of architecting software solutions with demanding non-functional requirements such as performance, high availability, reliability, security, etc.
- Extensive development experience
- Excellent knowledge and understanding of object oriented design techniques and patterns
- Knowledge of several standard software development methodologies
- Knowledge of integration patterns and technologies
- Client interaction experience, including experience of running workshops with clients
- Insurance industry experience ESSENTIAL
Front-End Skillset (ESSENTIAL)
- UX/Usability experience a must
- Html (XHTML, HTML4 and HTML5 )
- JavaScript:
- Ajax
- Exposure to Client-size MVC Frameworks[knockout, backbone, ember but Angular especially]
- JQuery
- CSS2 and CSS3
- Debug tools such as Firebug / Chrome Dev Tools
- Cross Browser/Platform development
- Consuming Data formats such as JSON/XML
- Back-End Skillset (ESSENTIAL)
- C#
- Web API or MVC ( 3,4,5 )
- ASP.NET
- Working knowledge of RDBMS like MSSQL (2008 and up) and MongoDB (nice to know)
Other skills (ESSENTIAL)
- Understanding of OOP
- Visual Studio
- Integration experience between front/back end
- Exposure to Version Control with Git/Subversion /Bitbucket and branching strategies
- Clean code
Optional Skills
- Knowledge of a wide range of open source projects and components
- Network/infrastructure design experience
Further duties can be discussed in detail as the technical requirements are critical for this position.
Should you feel that you meet all the minimum technical criterias for the role, please email your CV to:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Annual Bonus