Senior Application Developer

AREA : NORTHERN SUBURBS JOHANNESBURG

SALARY : R 900 000- R 960 000 CTC

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

The Application Developer contributes to the development of software, web, and multi-media applications that facilitates the achievement of business outcomes and improves business efficiencies and processes through leveraging technology.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Computer Science or other relevant Technical Degree/B.Sc. with IT or Computer Science majors/ B.Eng. or other B.Sc. degree with notable Computing and Mathematical Majors

Min 5 years experience or more in a similar capacity

Database design experience such as SQL and Mongo

Experience of enterprise architecture definition

Experience of the full software development lifecycle

Experience of architecting software solutions with demanding non-functional requirements such as performance, high availability, reliability, security, etc.

Extensive development experience

Excellent knowledge and understanding of object oriented design techniques and patterns

Knowledge of several standard software development methodologies

Knowledge of integration patterns and technologies

Client interaction experience, including experience of running workshops with clients

Insurance industry experience ESSENTIAL

Front-End Skillset (ESSENTIAL)

UX/Usability experience a must

Html (XHTML, HTML4 and HTML5 )

JavaScript:

Ajax Exposure to Client-size MVC Frameworks[knockout, backbone, ember but Angular especially] JQuery

CSS2 and CSS3

Debug tools such as Firebug / Chrome Dev Tools

Cross Browser/Platform development

Consuming Data formats such as JSON/XML

Back-End Skillset (ESSENTIAL)

C#

Web API or MVC ( 3,4,5 )

ASP.NET

Working knowledge of RDBMS like MSSQL (2008 and up) and MongoDB (nice to know)

Other skills (ESSENTIAL)

Understanding of OOP

Visual Studio

Integration experience between front/back end

Exposure to Version Control with Git/Subversion /Bitbucket and branching strategies

Clean code

Optional Skills

Knowledge of a wide range of open source projects and components

Network/infrastructure design experience

Further duties can be discussed in detail as the technical requirements are critical for this position.

Should you feel that you meet all the minimum technical criterias for the role, please email your CV to:

Please note that if you have not received a response within 7 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful. However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Annual Bonus

