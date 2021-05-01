SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST – NELSPRUIT 18 MTHS FTC

LOCATION: NELSPRUIT

SALARY: R 780 245 CTC PER ANNUM

DURATION: 18 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT

CLOSING DATE: 7 MAY 2021

QUALIFYING QUESTIONS:

Qualification

Please indicate your area of specialisation.

Please indicate your highest qualification achieved.

Do you have a qualification which includes accounting 3?

Experience

How many years of credit experience do you have within a finance institution?

PURPOSE

To package the credit submission documents for Credit Committees on behalf of the business origination team.

To act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications – inclusive of working on a team-basis with members of the Origination team in the Provincial Office and the Credit Analysts in Head Office.

Financial Modelling, Analysis & Deal structuring

To provide recommendations on the viability of the loan application based on analysis and interpretation of, amongst others:

The business case

Financial statements – inclusive of cash flow projections

Risk Considerations and Mitigation thereof

Security and Collateral

Development, Social and Environmental Impact considerations

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

NQF Level 5: or

Relevant three-year qualification

BTech in Credit or Risk Management,

Undergraduate Degree in Commercial / Business Sciences / Risk Management / Investment Management

3-5 years Post qualification experience which will typically include the following:

Experience as a Credit Analyst, or relevant credit / lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environment

Experience in a Financial Services Lending environment

Relationship management experience in a customer facing environment – within an agricultural environment an advantage.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Assessment, motivation, and packaging of credit applications:

Prepare and package credit applications for customers within the allocated area of responsibility for pre-credit assessment, using the guidelines, origination processes and tools:

Consolidate inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications – inclusive of working on a team-basis with members of the Origination team in the Provincial Office and the Credit Analysts in Head Office.

Submit all completed applications to the Provincial Manager for sign off.

Submit the recommended applications to Credit.

Receive the validation report from the Agriculture Specialist.

Liaise with Credit Analysts in Head Office Credit to align interpretations of assessment analysis, norms and policies.

Present and support applications at credit committee and influence internal decision-making.

Ensure that the Commercial Banker and the customer are informed of progress of the application and effectively manage customer expectations in collaboration with the Commercial Banker.

Undertake the risk grading of the customer.

Identify opportunities for cross-selling – including offerings from LBIC.

Financial Modelling, Analysis & Deal Structuring

Provide recommendations on the viability of the loan application based on analysis and interpretation of, amongst others:

Viability of the business case

Alignment to the Bank’s mandate

Financial statements – inclusive of cash flow projections and key financial performance ratios

Forecasts and do sensitivity analysis

Identified risk and proposed mitigation

Security and Collateral

Development, Social and Environmental Impact considerations

Structure the most optimal transaction based on legal aspects, regulations and the mandate of the Bank.

Register the customer profile, and capture the application details and terms, on the system.

Scrutinise the application form for completeness including supporting documentation in terms of the approved loan guidelines and submits for valuation as applicable.

Conduct the necessary ITC checks and compile reports accordingly.

Manage transactions awaiting additional information in consultation with the Commercial Banker.

Obtain and assess additional information requested by Credit.

Assess declined applications to ensure that all requirements are addressed, accurate and the comprehensive notes are updated on the system to ensure that the tracking of the deal origination process is clear.

Stakeholder Relationship Management:

Work closely with the Commercial Banker, Agriculture Specialist: Origination and Credit Division in order to achieve the Provincial Office’s performance objectives.

Establish good working relationship with Credit and understand credit assessment requirements.

Attend meetings as and when required to gain a deeper understanding of portfolio and business process and to maximise the deal origination process and provide constructive feedback to the team in this regard.

Schedule portfolio discussions to maximise transaction flow and process to address areas of concern.

Resolve customer queries including, completion of loan applications and updates of account status and general information requests in line with standards of customer service levels and aligned with the Commercial Banker.

Undertake customer relationship management activities as agreed with the Commercial Banker to ensure a seamless customer service experience.

Ensure that all interaction with customers and other parties are aligned to the terms and conditions of the relevant agreement as well as internal governance framework.

Compliance and Risk Management:

Provide a first level quality assurance function on the applicable internal and external statutory requirements, policies and procedures related to the transaction under consideration.

Escalate issues of concern or risk to the relevant parties and line management.

COMPETENCIES

Microsoft Office

Knowledge / Experience of financial and business analysis – including the application of analysis tools and systems

Lending / Credit Assessment Principles

Financial and Business Acumen

Customer Service Principles

Accounting Principles

Written and Verbal Communication Skills

