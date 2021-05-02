Construction Manager – Renewable Energy Projects at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leader in the field of Renewable Energy, specializing in solar sites, seeks to employ a well experienced and qualified Construction Manager, with proven experience in power plant construction, for projects in the Northern Cape.

Ideally, we would prefer a candidate available immediately, open to Fixed Duration Contracts for between 12 and 18 months, however, all candidates will be reviewed based on relevant industry experience.

Minimum requirements to meet for consideration:

You will have completed a degree in Engineering, coupled with 10 plus years experience in the construction of power plants, with preference to PV and or BESS plants, as well as a certification in PMP or equivalent.

You will have a strong and well presented EPC background, coupled with sound working knowledge of international and “best practice” standards and environmental legislation relating to construction works and PV power plant site management.

You will show expert and detailed knowledge of Power Purchase Agreements, EPC Contracts, O&M Agreements, as well as various related agreements, contracts and have effective contract management and stakeholder engagement skills

You must have proven experience in the organisation of site teams to supervise EPC contractor’s progress and quality, which includes commissioning.

You will have exceptional leadership skills, as well as being able to work in a cross-functional team to ensure successful hand over of the project within the allotted deadlines and time frames.

You must have a valid driver’s license, own car, be able to travel between Cape Town and various Northern Cape sites and be prepared to reside on site for lengthy periods.

A clear criminal /credit record and contactable references are essential

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

