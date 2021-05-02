Equity Analyst (CFA II and above) at Candidate Connect

This role seeks an investment professional who has successfully completed CFA LEVEL II and above.

Boutique investment team seeks an Investment Analyst, to join the team. Small, growing team, newly created role, owner-managed business. The team manages local and offshore share portfolios.

This team is looking for an aspiring investment professional (with at least CFA Level II completed) to join them at an analyst level in a role that is largely focused on investment analysis / research.

The role in a nutshell: researching and valuing companies, this being largely listed, locally and abroad, generating investment ideas, preparing packs for investment committee meetings, assisting the portfolio managers with portfolio management and construction.

As this is a small team, the role also offer exposure to assisting with, and actioning trades, across investment portfolios.

Qualifications and experience required:

Minimum of a completed finance / investment qualification, PLUS successfully completed CFA Level II.

Must be passionate about the markets, and have a passion for long-term investing, researching companies and generating investment ideas.

Must be an analytical thinker, who is highly numerate and naturally curious

Curious, humble, diligent, strategic thinker, works well alone and in a team

Please note that if you do not receive a response from us within 2 weeks of your application, please consider it as unsuccessful for this particular role – thank you.

About The Employer:

Small, professional and growing asset management team!

