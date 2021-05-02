FINANCIAL EXECUTIVE

Join leading, innovative, proactive industrial Company in their niche (projects driven) sector that forms part of a leading multi-national which has a footprint across the globe. The business is poised to expand into many attractive African markets especially Sub-Sahara. This expansion strategy exists throughout this high profile multi-national and has resulted in multiple acquisitions over the last decade in particular. The SA subsidiary is medium in size and the Management Team have been hand picked by the Senior Executive (to whom this candidate will be reporting). Similarly, the successful appointee will also need to meet these very exacting criteria for this appointment. The business specialises in projects for the commercial sector and has outlets throughout the major centres of South Africa. The Financial Executive will have primary responsibility for planning, implementation and managing all the finance activities of the business. This includes business planning, budgeting, forecasting and in particular, negotiating and interacting with key External Stakeholders including customers, financial institutions, auditors and suppliers. It will be expected that the candidate will also be an integral support for the Senior Executive and be able to form lasting and long term relationships and be a problem solver for their key external parties, in particular, their customers.

Key performance areas, inter alia, include:

Manage, mentor and lead the Financial Department which will include new appointments, enforcing discipline diplomatically to ensure all the strict local and Holding Company deadlines are met as well as growing the individual staff.

Monthly reporting to both the local Executive Team and Holding Company overseas. This will include using the Company’s tailor made computer system, providing key management information and analysing performance metrics. It is also expected that the candidate will develop value-enhancing financial strategy in line with Group Strategy and Company’s Operational Strategy.

The ongoing relationship with key financial institutions is critical and ensuring credit line and facilities remain in place. Similarly, client relationships must engender confidence and positivity in dealing with the business which will include problem solving as and when required.

Working capital and liquidity management is a fundamental need due to the diversity of the client portfolio and especially, keeping a focus on receivables from their industrial client base.

Ongoing development and monitoring of the control systems at a project-by-project level and this includes monthly and annual reporting as well as forecasting & budgeting.

Personally review and approve all financial information that is issued to the various External Bodies including SARS as well as the financial reports & results to the Board & Groups reporting structure.

Understand & mitigate key elements of the Company’s risk profile and ensure it complies with legal and regulatory requirements.

Oversight of IT and HR as well as other business activities which may include sales & marketing.

Requirements:

CA or CiMA or BAcc Honours qualification with at least 5 years Senior Management experience in an industrial, manufacturing, construction or similar sectors.

Highly dynamic, energetic leader with a cohesive ability to create positive & vibrant inter-personal relationships and have advanced communication skills.

Coupled with the above, the candidate should also be able to negotiate, engender confidence, be highly trustworthy and dependable as well as displaying proactivity, assertiveness and diplomacy.

It should be noted that if there was experience reporting into an International Holding Company, then this would also be advantageous.

Apply on-line or alternatively phone Gerald Lilian on [Phone Number Removed]; .

Be advised that if you do not receive a response within two weeks from date of submission of your CV, then please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

CA or CiMA or BAcc Honours qualification

At least 5 years Senior Management experience in an industrial or manufacturing or construction or similar sectors

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

INDUSTRIAL (PROJECT DRIVEN) COMPANY

SUBSIDIARY OF MULTINATIONAL

Employer & Job Benefits:

MARKET RELATED EXECUTIVE PACKAGE

INCENTIVE

Learn more/Apply for this position