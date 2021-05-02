Principal Estate Agent and Estate Agents for the Northern Cape at Africorp Solutions

Seeking a Principal Estate Agent and Estate Agents for the Northern Cape.
We are looking for dynamic, professional and highly capable Estate Agents as well as a Principal Estate Agent to join our winning, national growing franchise in the Northern Cape and surrounds.
(Springbok, Port Nolloth, Steinkopf, Pofadder, Upington, Kimberley, Kathu, Kuruman, Colesberg, De Aar, Victoria West).
We are offering a competitive commission structure and reliable support, within a great team atmosphere.
To be successful in this role you must have:
- Areas of expertise Residential, Letting, Commercial, Agricultural, Industrial, Legal and Property Management,
- Excellent marketing and people skills,
- Solid negotiation, sales, and communication skills,
- Understand the local property market,
- Have a firm grasp of the best practices within the industry,
- Self-motivated and honest, and
- Ability to work independently.
Contact us for a confidential discussion on: recruit @ africorp solutions . co . za
Please note there should be no spaces in the email address provided
Desired Skills:
- Detail Orientated
- Negotiation
- People Skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Residential
- Letting
- Commercial
- Agricultural
- Industrial
- Legal and Property Management
- Self-motivated
- Independence
- Marketing
- Negotiating
- Tenacity
- Networking