Professional Nurse – PHRU

Background

The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.

In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, to include treatment trials in adults and children, prevention research, psychosocial research and policy development. In addition, the Unit has developed an HIV vaccine clinical trials unit (HVCTU) and started with HIV Vaccine Trials back in 2001.

The unit is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of research and policy in the area of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It has also developed a reputation as a leading African research unit for clinical trials in adults and children with HIV, with one of the largest cohorts

Main purpose of the job

Performs nursing functions for participants in an HIV, Sexual and Reproductive Health Clinic

Key performance areas

To make bookings/appointments for participants

Provide direct clinical care and treatment oversight to the project participants

To follow-up participants who fail to attend their visits

Assist with ensuring adequate stock of laboratory equipment and material in the clinic

Phlebotomy

To ensure laboratory results are signed by the medical officer and filed correctly

Assist with proper filing of results and any other project documents

Assist with health education at project workshops in the community

Provide training to other team members on clinical topics

Required minimum education and training

3 years Nursing Diploma or Degree

Professional Nurse Certification

NIMART Certification

Required minimum work experience

2 years’ post nursing qualification experience

Professional body registration

Registered with the South African Nursing Council

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

GCP certification

Dispensing license

Computer literacy

Empathy skills and experience working with key populations

Ability to speak local languages

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 06 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

