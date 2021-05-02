Quality Manager – Renewable Energy at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leader in the field of Renewable Energy, specializing in construction of PV and Renewable Energy power plant sites, seeks to employ a well experienced and qualified Quality Manager (QA/QC), with preferred experience in REIPPPP/PV/Renewable Energy build projects in the Northern Cape

Ideally, we would prefer a candidate available immediately, open to Fixed Duration Contracts for between 12 and 18 months, however, all candidates will be reviewed based on relevant industry experience.

Minimum requirements to meet for consideration:

You will have completed a degree in Engineering, coupled with 5-7 years experience in QA/QC Management within the power plant / power generation industry

You will have proven experience in managing field engineering, inspection, and NDE related to all QA/QC functions with the ability to develop and manage non-conformance, deficiencies, and reporting programs, including root cause analysis

You will have a solid understanding of ISO 9001, be able to conduct internal and supplier/3rd party audits, as well as asset audits

You must have previous experience in developing quality action plans, quality test control and per project quality control plans.

You will have high levels of communication, expert report writing abilities and strong leadership skills

You will show exceptional organizational and coordination skills, as well as being able to work in a cross-functional team to ensure successful hand over of the project within the allotted deadlines and time frames, be results and solutions orientated.

You must have a valid driver’s license, own car, be able to travel between Cape Town and various Northern Cape sites and be prepared to reside on site if needed.

A clear criminal /credit record and contactable references are essential

