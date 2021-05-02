Service Supervisor – Pest Control

The Purpose of the Role :

To lead, coordinate, motivate and develop a team of service colleagues to provide world class services to our customers whilst ensuring achievement of all relevant service KEY

PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s).

To intervene purposefully to optimize service performance with individuals, or the team, by taking timely and effective action when KPI’s are not being achieved or by identifying and then rolling out best practice when they are being exceeded.

To deliver quality service in full compliance to Health, Safety & Environmental requirements in line with Company standards and expectations.

To facilitate overall customer retention by ensuring that excellent front line relationships are maintained with customers by:

Assuring service quality by frequent site QUALITY ASSURANCE (QA) visits.

Continually developing service colleague competency via frequent field coaching and subsequent performance feedback (Technician Performance Assessment {TPA}).

Developing and maintaining a positive high personal profile with our customers (including

Qualification:

Secondary education with at least Matric / or equivalent.

5 years Technician experience of which at least 3 were in the role of Senior Technician

Full NCPC Certificate

Plus, qualified on internal systems:

Pest Guard; PNOL; iCABS; HACCP

International auditing standardising. AIB; YUM; BRC

Fumigation qualification

Termite qualification

Woodborer qualification

A minimum of one additional specialist qualification

CUSTOMER CARE MANAGEMENT (CCM) / Tiered Customers).

Skills and Experience:

Valid unendorsed Code 8/10 drivers licence.

Computer literate – Word, Excel, Powerpoint

Excellent numeracy skills

Service industry experience

Customer Management / CRM experience.

Food Safety Management

Health & Safety -minimum of 2 years’ experience

HR / IR / ER knowledge

Desired Skills:

Food Safety Management

Health and Safety

HR

IR

ER

Service Industry Experience

Customer Management / CRM experience.

Quality Assurance

Pest Guard

PNOL

iCABS

HACCP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

The client is a specialist in the Pest Cosntrol Industry.

With over 90 years of global experience, and supporting over 65 countries over the world,

The client has developed into the most recognised brand in pest control

