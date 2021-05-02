Service Supervisor – Pest Control

The Purpose of the Role :
To lead, coordinate, motivate and develop a team of service colleagues to provide world class services to our customers whilst ensuring achievement of all relevant service KEY
PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s).
To intervene purposefully to optimize service performance with individuals, or the team, by taking timely and effective action when KPI’s are not being achieved or by identifying and then rolling out best practice when they are being exceeded.
To deliver quality service in full compliance to Health, Safety & Environmental requirements in line with Company standards and expectations.
To facilitate overall customer retention by ensuring that excellent front line relationships are maintained with customers by:
- Assuring service quality by frequent site QUALITY ASSURANCE (QA) visits.
- Continually developing service colleague competency via frequent field coaching and subsequent performance feedback (Technician Performance Assessment {TPA}).
- Developing and maintaining a positive high personal profile with our customers (including
Qualification:
- Secondary education with at least Matric / or equivalent.
- 5 years Technician experience of which at least 3 were in the role of Senior Technician
- Full NCPC Certificate
- Plus, qualified on internal systems:
- Pest Guard; PNOL; iCABS; HACCP
- International auditing standardising. AIB; YUM; BRC
- Fumigation qualification
- Termite qualification
- Woodborer qualification
A minimum of one additional specialist qualification
CUSTOMER CARE MANAGEMENT (CCM) / Tiered Customers).
Skills and Experience:
- Valid unendorsed Code 8/10 drivers licence.
- Computer literate – Word, Excel, Powerpoint
- Excellent numeracy skills
- Service industry experience
- Customer Management / CRM experience.
- Food Safety Management
- Health & Safety -minimum of 2 years’ experience
- HR / IR / ER knowledge
Desired Skills:
- Food Safety Management
- Health and Safety
- HR
- IR
- ER
- Service Industry Experience
- Customer Management / CRM experience.
- Quality Assurance
- Pest Guard
- PNOL
- iCABS
- HACCP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
The client is a specialist in the Pest Cosntrol Industry.
With over 90 years of global experience, and supporting over 65 countries over the world,
The client has developed into the most recognised brand in pest control