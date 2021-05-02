Trainee Retail Store Manager

Listed Group in the Retail Industry requires talented candidates to join their team of professionals.

My client is looking to hire top talent who will be trained and then promoted to become 2 IC to the members of management team.

Having outstanding people in the team can help company to sell more products, be more efficient, and most importantly, serve customers better!

The successful candidate should have attitude, enthusiasm, and energy to assist the company in a highly competitive environment.

The successful candidate should have:

University degree / Diploma with a concentration in marketing, promotions, advertising sales, or business administration

One to three years of retail industry sales experience

Familiarity with office software

The top skills that will assist you in being hired:

Willing and eager to learn

Patient

Comfortable with people

Competitive

Team-oriented

Emphatic

Can-do attitude!

High emotional intelligence

Passion for the brand and its products

Join this company and see your career grow!

Desired Skills:

DEGREE

diploma

retail

sales

people skills

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

provident fund

13th cheque

profit share

