Trainee Retail Store Manager

Listed Group in the Retail Industry requires talented candidates to join their team of professionals.
My client is looking to hire top talent who will be trained and then promoted to become 2 IC to the members of management team.
Having outstanding people in the team can help company to sell more products, be more efficient, and most importantly, serve customers better!
The successful candidate should have attitude, enthusiasm, and energy to assist the company in a highly competitive environment.
The successful candidate should have:
- University degree / Diploma with a concentration in marketing, promotions, advertising sales, or business administration
- One to three years of retail industry sales experience
- Familiarity with office software
The top skills that will assist you in being hired:
- Willing and eager to learn
- Patient
- Comfortable with people
- Competitive
- Team-oriented
- Emphatic
- Can-do attitude!
- High emotional intelligence
- Passion for the brand and its products
Join this company and see your career grow!
Desired Skills:
- DEGREE
- diploma
- retail
- sales
- people skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical aid
- provident fund
- 13th cheque
- profit share