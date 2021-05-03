Accountant

Top international company seeks qualified, young and career driven individual to start soonest. Position will suit someone who is looking to build a long-term and sustainable career within a top global concern.

Seeking someone with a “can-do” attitude, solid accounting knowledge and a global mindset with the desire to work within a multi-currency, multi-company and multi-jurisdictional accounting role.

Minimum requirements are:

Completed Accounting Degree

2years post Articles experience

Audting experience in Big 4 preferred

Previous experience in dealing with Netherlands, UK, Ireland, Belgian clients a massive plus.

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to build on your career.

Desired Skills:

Accounting

Statutory Accounting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Global concern in the financial services industry. Progressive, high performance environment with open and friendly company culture. Huge future benefits exist for successful individual.

