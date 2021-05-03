Accounts Payable Specialist

Accounts Payable Specialist – JHB North

Purpose – Processing, approving, reconciling local A – Z supplier invoices to vouchers and statements in order to pay suppliers accurately at month end

Requirements:

Reliable transport & Matric

Accounting Qualification will be beneficial

Minimum 5 years’ experience in Accounts Payable

Minimum 5 years in reconciling accounts to statements

In Depth knowledge of Accounts Payable

Microsoft Office (i.e. Word, Excel,)

Able to work overtime when required, especially during month end

Competencies:

Analytical

High attention to detail

Problem Solver

Must be able to solve queries fast

Communication skills (interact with suppliers)

Time Management

Ability to prioritize duties

Creative and self-starter

Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:

Key duties

Processing Invoices

Process supplier invoices

Prepare supplier payments for mass submission each week

Approval of Invoices

Approve supplier’s invoices to vouchers received from various departments

Approve all FSE rentals each month and prepare payment to supplier

Reconciliation

Reconcile all warrantee invoices received for debtors offset to pay at month end

Reconcile all invoices received from supplier to supplier statements

Reconcile supplier statements

Month end Process

Confirmation, reconciliation and payment of foreign vendors

Assisting with audit queries

Month end journals and accruals

Month end variance analysis

Month end reporting

Adhoc reporting

Cash flow forecasting and comparison

Maintenance of SARB register

Maintenance of AP Ageing to ensure that there are no overdues

Admin/Filing

Resolve supplier queries on overdue accounts

Assist departments with budget requests to planning

Help department to process vouchers correctly

File all invoices/ accounts payable records

CTC Negotiable

