Accounts Payable Specialist – JHB North
Purpose – Processing, approving, reconciling local A – Z supplier invoices to vouchers and statements in order to pay suppliers accurately at month end
Requirements:
Reliable transport & Matric
Accounting Qualification will be beneficial
Minimum 5 years’ experience in Accounts Payable
Minimum 5 years in reconciling accounts to statements
In Depth knowledge of Accounts Payable
Microsoft Office (i.e. Word, Excel,)
Able to work overtime when required, especially during month end
Competencies:
Analytical
High attention to detail
Problem Solver
Must be able to solve queries fast
Communication skills (interact with suppliers)
Time Management
Ability to prioritize duties
Creative and self-starter
Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:
Key duties
Processing Invoices
Process supplier invoices
Prepare supplier payments for mass submission each week
Approval of Invoices
Approve supplier’s invoices to vouchers received from various departments
Approve all FSE rentals each month and prepare payment to supplier
Reconciliation
Reconcile all warrantee invoices received for debtors offset to pay at month end
Reconcile all invoices received from supplier to supplier statements
Reconcile supplier statements
Month end Process
Confirmation, reconciliation and payment of foreign vendors
Assisting with audit queries
Month end journals and accruals
Month end variance analysis
Month end reporting
Adhoc reporting
Cash flow forecasting and comparison
Maintenance of SARB register
Maintenance of AP Ageing to ensure that there are no overdues
Admin/Filing
Resolve supplier queries on overdue accounts
Assist departments with budget requests to planning
Help department to process vouchers correctly
File all invoices/ accounts payable records
CTC Negotiable
Desired Skills:
- Accounts Payable
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Accounts Payable / Receivable