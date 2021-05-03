AGRICULTURE SPECIALIST ORIGINATION in TZANEEN 18 MTHS FTC

AGRICULTURE SPECIALIST: ORIGINATION — 18 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION

LOCATION: TZANEEN, LIMPOPO PROVINCE

Client: DEVELOPMENT FINANCE INSTITUTE

Position Type: 18 MONTHS FTC

Salary: R 780 245 CTC PER ANNUM

Closing Date: 10 MAY 2021

QUALIFYING QUESTIONS: PROVIDE YOUR ANSWERS IN YOUR APPLICATION:

Qualification:

Please indicate your area of specialisation.

Please indicate your highest qualification achieved.

Do you have a qualification which includes accounting 3?

Experience:

How many years of credit experience do you have in an Agricultural Specialist role?

Do you understand farming property evaluations and valuation methodology?

Can you analyse and interpret financial statements?

PURPOSE

To provide a professional agriculture, economics and technical specialist service to support the Province to effectively evaluate the business case viability of financing customers, including conducting on-site visits to familiarise the Bank with the business operations in which the Bank will be investing its funds, with the additional objective of minimising potential risks and financial losses. Provide ongoing technical advice to the provincial team to ensure submission of high quality of applications

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

A relevant 3 year qualification in Agriculture or an equivalent

5 years experience in Agricultural Extension Services or

5 years experience in Agricultural businesses, a Co-op, or similar organisations

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Specialist Inputs into Business Case Viability

Provide specialist support to Commercial Bankers to enable the structuring of appropriate financial solutions and feasible transactions.

Complete and submit detailed reports as part of a comprehensive assessment of potential business transactions, including

Viability/Feasibility of the Business Plan

Repayment ability

Sustainability of the Farming operations

Risks, mitigations and opportunities identified

Recommendations

As part of the assessment process, undertake amongst others:

Assessment of farming patterns, potential income realisation and determine the Gross Margin of the farming enterprise in relation to available means of production.

Analysis of the financial position (past, present and future) and compare to the projected income on BF 625 / 90 assessment tool to determine the repayment ability.

Evaluation of the financial position to determine solvency.

Recommend ion on the implementation of other measures for repayment of loans.

Determination of land use patterns and areas under cultivation to inform production potential risk considerations.

Identification and evaluation of applicable production factors such as soil type, effective depth, structure and texture etc., so that they are directly linked to the production potential

Identify climatic factors impacting on production potential.

Evaluation of water sources and availability based on the requirements for different crops, availability of irrigation equipment and effectiveness of the system, including the legal right to use the water, calculating the sufficiency of the water and produce a relevant report

Determine the development phase of the farming venture and conditions of the infrastructure, management skills, topography, accessibility, development potential of the farm, grazing component and carrying capacity and any other relevant general conditions.

Responsible for conducting the required valuation of the entity’s assets through an on-site visit to the business property to evaluate the viability of financing customers, based on the strength of their assets.

Determine the realistic market value based on risks and market research.

Inspect crops on the land and calculate the net realisation and impact on financial position.

Determine the realisable value movable assets Identify and locate security offered.

Determine the value of buildings and other improvements and contribution towards production value..

Provincial Agricultural Knowledge Database and Knowledge Sharing

Collect, process, and package information within the allocated area of responsibility, including amongst others, the determination of the following:

Market value of property

Production costs

Establishment costs

Profit margins

Produce prices

Market trends

Economic patterns

Potential of land

Keep the database up to date as appropriate and share at a divisional level

Contribute information to the national agricultural specialists’ database

Ensure availability and access to identified users.

Transfer knowledge to the team to empower them in understanding the technical context..

Customer and Stakeholder Relationship Management

Build, foster and maintain consistent, effective and strong relationships with key role players and strengthen relationships with the potential to secure new business opportunities for the bank.

Participate in agriculture events in the province, and contribute to research and insights as a subject matter specialist respected by peers in the industry.

Represent Land Bank in appropriate forums and events as appropriate.

Ensure that all stakeholders remain aware of the value of the Land Bank’s products, the processes and principles related to agricultural financing within the Land Bank environment.

Stay up to date with provincial initiatives and developments and further strengthen the relationship to assess further business opportunities to promote long term mutually beneficial relationships

COMPETENCIES

Microsoft Office

Knowledge / Experience of financial and business analytical principles, tools and systems

Property Valuation Principles

Agricultural Economics

Risk Management Principles

Lending / Credit Assessment Principles

Financial and Business Acumen

Extended hours as and when required

Travel as and when required

Needs to keep abreast with agricultural economic trends

