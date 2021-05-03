Application Manager

The Role: Essential functions:

Assess business process requirements

Manage software application software implementation, upgrades and patches

Analyse business operations and the business’s computer systems and determining which software applications could improve efficiency.

Monitoring the roll-out of new software applications to ensure there are no problems.

Troubleshooting and resolving any problems with business application software.

Creating and overseeing protocols and procedures for the use of any new software applications.

Training employees on the use of any new software applications and maintaining a good work atmosphere.

Manage integrations between applications

Ensure that governance and controls are in place for all applications and integrations, including Change Approval Board approval for changes

Managing the financial systems support team

Provide evidence to internal and external audit as required

Preparation of the application budget and new application initiatives. Approve spend in line with budgets and liaise with finance team regarding budget vs actual and cash forecasting.

Effectively communicates with all levels of the organisation to ensure project success and user needs are identified and met. Makes presentations to a wide variety of audiences.

Participates in/on a variety of meetings, groups, and/or committees to communicate and confer about process analysis of existing procedures and systems, determine cost/benefit and complexities of new processes and projects, prepare for testing, discuss the roll-out of new projects and software upgrades, and/or discuss other applicable issues.

Manage vendor relationships, contracts and SLA??s for applications

ADDITIONAL ROLE INPUT: SECTION 1: CATEGORYSupervisory / Management – Manages people, setting direction and deploying resources. Responsible for performance evaluation and remuneration decisions. Results primarily achieved through the work of others and depend on ability to influence and negotiate with parts of an organisation where formal authority is not held. Has acquired broad technical expertise, business and industry knowledge and people leadership capabilities. Accountable for business, functional or operational areas, processes, programmes etc.SECTION 2: LEVELMANAGEMENT / SUPERVISORYCoordinates and supervises the daily activities of a support, production or operations team. Sets priorities for the team to ensure task completion and coordinates work activities with other supervisors. Does not spend more than 20% of time performing their role supervised. Decisions and problem-solving are guided by policies, procedures and business plan and receives guidance and oversight from

A Bachelor’s or graduate’s degree in programming, computer engineering, computer science, or a related field.

Experience required:Core Skills:

Knowledge of system design, development, implementation, and user support principles and practices.

Experience with database management and project management.

Experience with Information system troubleshooting.

Ability to communicate technical information to a non-technical audience.

Excellent technical skills.

The ability to remain up to date with the latest software developments.

Strong leadership, management, and customer service skills.

Great analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.

The ability to handle stressful situations.

Advanced Skills:

Knowledge of advanced systems analysis methods, practices, and principles.

Knowledge of cost modelling principles.

Experience preparing workflow analyses.

Experience leading and facilitating training.

Demonstrated skill in developing automated business systems.

