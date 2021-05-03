Assistant Accountant

Job Description:

Manage, support and train Admin team

– Administrative control over receipts and issues

– Administer and reconcile weekly & monthly stock counts

– Administer sales returns, debit and credit notes

– Perform accounting procedures

– Manage working capital and assist with compilation of annual ops & capital budgets

– Verify monthly ledger accounts and compile monthly reports

– Maintain unit financial procedures

– Process and GRV purchase orders

– Check time sheets; verify variances; submit payroll items; maintain personnel administration incl. provident fund items

Job Requirements:

3-4 years relevant experience

– Relevant National Training Certificate

– Computer proficiency in Microsoft Office

– SAP experience (advantageous)

