Assistant Accountant

Job Description:
Manage, support and train Admin team
– Administrative control over receipts and issues
– Administer and reconcile weekly & monthly stock counts
– Administer sales returns, debit and credit notes
– Perform accounting procedures
– Manage working capital and assist with compilation of annual ops & capital budgets
– Verify monthly ledger accounts and compile monthly reports
– Maintain unit financial procedures
– Process and GRV purchase orders
– Check time sheets; verify variances; submit payroll items; maintain personnel administration incl. provident fund items
Job Requirements:
3-4 years relevant experience
– Relevant National Training Certificate
– Computer proficiency in Microsoft Office
– SAP experience (advantageous)