Assistant to Bookkeeper

Looking to build a career? An exciting position is available in this growing organisation in the marine industry. Ideally applicants will be looking to develop their competencies and will be willing to assist in a variety of Bookkeeping and Administrative duties.

This organisation requires that employees are flexible and when the need arises are willing to help out in any capacity that the given situation requires.

In return the organisation offers a competitive salary and the prospect of growth for an individual.

The successful applicant will have an accounting certificate or diploma, coupled with a MINIMUM OF 3 years experience.

Duties will include but is not limited to;

Processing of Creditors and Debtors including recons and statements,

Bank statement and recons,

Supplier recons for month end payments,

Handling of petty cash and recons

Credit card recons

All related filing,

Assist with vendor and supplier account applications.

Administrative duties include, data capturing, reception duties and switchboard.

Candidates who have the following experience will have an advantage;

Loan account journal and payroll experience including recons.

Sage One experience.

Desired Skills:

Sage One

MS Office Suite

Bookkeeping

Debtors

Creditors

Bank Reconciliation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

This marine group, whose founding company was established in 1962, was formed by entrepreneurs in the Subsea Industry with a philosophy that still prevails today. Reliability, Quality, Safety and Customer Satisfaction are the motto of this company and all its service offerings.

Employer & Job Benefits:

CTC

