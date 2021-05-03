BI Administrator/Support Specialist at Datonomy Solutions

May 3, 2021

This role is part of a Data Capability Support Team, who provide a central point of contact to answer questions, troubleshoot problems and action requests from the user community, efficiently and [URL Removed] Administrator / Support Specialist – Fully RemoteTasks and Responsibilities

  • Delivery within agreed timeframes
    • Ability to understand the broader business context
    • Monitor production environment
    • Record, monitor and resolve incidents
    • Perform root cause analysis, data analysis, problem solve and proactively manage reoccurrences
    • Gather and document data and reporting requirements
    • Produce self-service BI reports
    • Test and quality assure final output
    • Facilitate implementation and delivery to stakeholders
    • Communicate effectively regarding support related activities
    • Available to provide 24/7 first-tier standby support for production processes
    • Acts as a super user on Data Capability BI applications
    • Personal effectiveness
      • Accountable for service delivery through own efforts
      • Collaborates effectively with others to meet deliveries
      • Takes ownership of assigned tasks
      • Communicates clearly and timeously
      • Problem solving aptitude
      • Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines
      • Willing and able to learn quickly and able to handle change
      • Aligns to ways of working and team culture
      • Knowledge and/or experience of working within either Agile and other project methodologies

Requirements

  • Tertiary qualification in Information Technology or related fields
  • Relevant analytical, data management and/or BI experience in Financial Services
  • Project or BAU Support role experience
  • Skilled in Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power Pivot, TeamFoundationServer
  • Advantageous: experience in Business Intelligence Reporting

