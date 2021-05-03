BI Administrator/Support Specialist at Datonomy Solutions

This role is part of a Data Capability Support Team, who provide a central point of contact to answer questions, troubleshoot problems and action requests from the user community, efficiently and [URL Removed] Administrator / Support Specialist – Fully RemoteTasks and Responsibilities

Delivery within agreed timeframes Ability to understand the broader business context Monitor production environment Record, monitor and resolve incidents Perform root cause analysis, data analysis, problem solve and proactively manage reoccurrences Gather and document data and reporting requirements Produce self-service BI reports Test and quality assure final output Facilitate implementation and delivery to stakeholders Communicate effectively regarding support related activities Available to provide 24/7 first-tier standby support for production processes Acts as a super user on Data Capability BI applications Personal effectiveness Accountable for service delivery through own efforts Collaborates effectively with others to meet deliveries Takes ownership of assigned tasks Communicates clearly and timeously Problem solving aptitude Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines Willing and able to learn quickly and able to handle change Aligns to ways of working and team culture Knowledge and/or experience of working within either Agile and other project methodologies



Requirements

Tertiary qualification in Information Technology or related fields

Relevant analytical, data management and/or BI experience in Financial Services

Project or BAU Support role experience

Skilled in Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power Pivot, TeamFoundationServer

Advantageous: experience in Business Intelligence Reporting

