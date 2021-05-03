BI Administrator/Support Specialist at Datonomy Solutions

This role is part of a Data Capability Support Team, who provide a central point of contact to answer questions, troubleshoot problems and action requests from the user community, efficiently and [URL Removed] Administrator / Support Specialist – Fully RemoteTasks and Responsibilities
- Delivery within agreed timeframes
- Ability to understand the broader business context
- Monitor production environment
- Record, monitor and resolve incidents
- Perform root cause analysis, data analysis, problem solve and proactively manage reoccurrences
- Gather and document data and reporting requirements
- Produce self-service BI reports
- Test and quality assure final output
- Facilitate implementation and delivery to stakeholders
- Communicate effectively regarding support related activities
- Available to provide 24/7 first-tier standby support for production processes
- Acts as a super user on Data Capability BI applications
- Personal effectiveness
- Accountable for service delivery through own efforts
- Collaborates effectively with others to meet deliveries
- Takes ownership of assigned tasks
- Communicates clearly and timeously
- Problem solving aptitude
- Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines
- Willing and able to learn quickly and able to handle change
- Aligns to ways of working and team culture
- Knowledge and/or experience of working within either Agile and other project methodologies
Requirements
- Tertiary qualification in Information Technology or related fields
- Relevant analytical, data management and/or BI experience in Financial Services
- Project or BAU Support role experience
- Skilled in Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power Pivot, TeamFoundationServer
- Advantageous: experience in Business Intelligence Reporting