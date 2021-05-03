The BI Manager is responsible for coordinating, leading, and executing BI related activities in the company, to determine the BI needs of the organization and to design and implement information systems to fulfil the companys requirements.
A minimum of a Software Development degree, e.g. BSc or BTech, or a related degree is essential, together with 5 to 7 years proven experience leading technical teams and working with Information Systems Management, TSQL, C#.Net, Cubes, Kimball methodology, SSIS and drafting SSRS reports. Previous experience with Syspro and Innova will be advantageous.
Results Required
- Design and implement BI driven business processes and systems to business specification
- Drive unified BI architecture across the Group
- Synchronize system administration by keeping master data consistent across different platforms
- Direct the daily operations of the department
- Build relationships, negotiate with and manage external service providers
- Drive, implement and manage projects within the required timeframes and budget
- Liaise with project owners and end users
- Manage BI System maintenance, integrity, risk and security
- Maintain departmental costs to within budget
- Report monthly on BI Systems
- Manage and develop subordinates
Critical Skills Required
- Advanced technical knowledge in all areas of application and data warehouse architecture
- Strong analytical and root cause analysis skills
- Customer service orientation
- Building relationships
- Excellent planning and organisational skills
- Excellent communication skills, verbal and written
- Strong leadership and managerial competencies
- Project and financial management skills
