BI Manager

The BI Manager is responsible for coordinating, leading, and executing BI related activities in the company, to determine the BI needs of the organization and to design and implement information systems to fulfil the companys requirements.

A minimum of a Software Development degree, e.g. BSc or BTech, or a related degree is essential, together with 5 to 7 years proven experience leading technical teams and working with Information Systems Management, TSQL, C#.Net, Cubes, Kimball methodology, SSIS and drafting SSRS reports. Previous experience with Syspro and Innova will be advantageous.

Results Required

Design and implement BI driven business processes and systems to business specification

Drive unified BI architecture across the Group

Synchronize system administration by keeping master data consistent across different platforms

Direct the daily operations of the department

Build relationships, negotiate with and manage external service providers

Drive, implement and manage projects within the required timeframes and budget

Liaise with project owners and end users

Manage BI System maintenance, integrity, risk and security

Maintain departmental costs to within budget

Report monthly on BI Systems

Manage and develop subordinates

Critical Skills Required

Advanced technical knowledge in all areas of application and data warehouse architecture

Strong analytical and root cause analysis skills

Customer service orientation

Building relationships

Excellent planning and organisational skills

Excellent communication skills, verbal and written

Strong leadership and managerial competencies

Project and financial management skills

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position