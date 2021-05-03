Bookkeeper

Our client, a consulting firm in Amanzantoti is looking for a Bookkeeper.

Good opportunity to broaden your Bookkeeping experience further in an established dynamic company

Responsibilities:

Accurate and timeous debtors invoicing and collections. Accurate and timeous processing of creditors invoices Accurate and timeous processing of cashbook transactions and bank reconciliations. Petty Cash. Ensure all month end processes are completed timeously. Plan for, administer and process financial and all bookkeeping related tasks and activities effectively and efficiently in alignment with performance objectives..

5 years accounting/ bookkeeping experience

B Com degree finance or Diploma

Desired Skills:

Debtors

Creditors

Sage 50

Bookkeeper

Bookkeeping

Reconciliation

Bank Reconciliation

payrol

Ledger Management

Cashbook

Assistance Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Bookkeeping

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Consulting firm offering various solutions to clients

