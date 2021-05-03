Our client, a consulting firm in Amanzantoti is looking for a Bookkeeper.
Good opportunity to broaden your Bookkeeping experience further in an established dynamic company
Responsibilities:
Accurate and timeous debtors invoicing and collections. Accurate and timeous processing of creditors invoices Accurate and timeous processing of cashbook transactions and bank reconciliations. Petty Cash. Ensure all month end processes are completed timeously. Plan for, administer and process financial and all bookkeeping related tasks and activities effectively and efficiently in alignment with performance objectives..
5 years accounting/ bookkeeping experience
B Com degree finance or Diploma
Desired Skills:
- Debtors
- Creditors
- Sage 50
- Bookkeeper
- Bookkeeping
- Reconciliation
- Bank Reconciliation
- payrol
- Ledger Management
- Cashbook
- Assistance Accounting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Bookkeeping
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Consulting firm offering various solutions to clients