Bookkeeper to Trial Balance at Medium sized Accounting Practice

Bookkeeping to Trial Balance for various clients

Bookkeeper will work from home (virtually)

Must have computer, modum and Wifi

Working on Quickbooks, Xero, Sage, Xcell, Quickbooks payroll, Asana, Winlaw and PM Pro (Knowlege of at least one of these computer programs).

Payroll

VAT returns

Reconciliantions

Must have home fibre and wife

Will be given a laptop

well spoken

efficient

excellent work ethic

will be given a portfolio of clients to support

deadline drivien

Desired Skills:

Bookkeeping to trial balance

good communication skills

good work ethic

deadline driven

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Accounting

1 to 2 years Bookkeeping

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Medium sized Accounting Practice

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

Provident Fund

