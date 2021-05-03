Bookkeeper to Trial Balance at Medium sized Accounting Practice

Bookkeeping to Trial Balance for various clients
Bookkeeper will work from home (virtually)
Must have computer, modum and Wifi
- Working on Quickbooks, Xero, Sage, Xcell, Quickbooks payroll, Asana, Winlaw and PM Pro (Knowlege of at least one of these computer programs).
- Payroll
- VAT returns
- Reconciliantions
- Must have home fibre and wife
- Will be given a laptop
- well spoken
- efficient
- excellent work ethic
- will be given a portfolio of clients to support
- deadline drivien
Desired Skills:
- Bookkeeping to trial balance
- good communication skills
- good work ethic
- deadline driven
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Accounting
- 1 to 2 years Bookkeeping
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Medium sized Accounting Practice
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Commission
- Provident Fund