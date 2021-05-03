Bookkeeper to Trial Balance at Medium sized Accounting Practice

May 3, 2021

Bookkeeping to Trial Balance for various clients
Bookkeeper will work from home (virtually)

Must have computer, modum and Wifi

  • Working on Quickbooks, Xero, Sage, Xcell, Quickbooks payroll, Asana, Winlaw and PM Pro (Knowlege of at least one of these computer programs).
  • Payroll
  • VAT returns
  • Reconciliantions
  • Must have home fibre and wife
  • Will be given a laptop
  • well spoken
  • efficient
  • excellent work ethic
  • will be given a portfolio of clients to support
  • deadline drivien

Desired Skills:

  • Bookkeeping to trial balance
  • good communication skills
  • good work ethic
  • deadline driven

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Accounting
  • 1 to 2 years Bookkeeping

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Medium sized Accounting Practice

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Commission
  • Provident Fund

