Business Analyst

May 3, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Related degree

BA certification (preferred) Product owner certification (preferred)

  • BA experience will be preferred
  • In depth knowledge of Life Insurance products and processes
  • Experience in the Life Insurance industry

Responsibilities and Work Outputs:

  • Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.
  • Analyse and understand the business requirement and through a structured or adaptive approach, validate and translate these into a macro / master Product Backlog for Solution Delivery planning & enablement.
  • Contribute to translating the business goals into capability design in line with business architecture.
  • Act as a liaison between key stakeholders/customers and the project team to determine customer needs and translate these into business requirements.
  • Oversee the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process.
  • Collaborate closely with solution teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction.
  • Participate in the conceptual solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, duplicable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.
  • Participate in User Acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.
  • Participate in the success/acceptance criteria definition using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification.
  • Validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions.
  • Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using diagrammatic representations.
  • Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure alignment, integration and consistency of solutions scope and delivery across business units.
  • Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
  • Deliver on service level agreements applicable to internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
  • Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
  • Drive client service delivery goal achievement in line with predefined standards in order to ensure that clients receive appropriate advice and after sales service.
  • Contribute to creating a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimise work disruption and maximise employee productivity.
  • Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.
  • Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
  • Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

Competencies Required:

  • Business Acumen
  • Client Commitment
  • Drive for results
  • Leads Change and Innovation
  • Collaboration
  • Impact and Influence
  • Self-Awareness and Insight
  • Diversity and Inclusive

