Business Analyst (Software) at Osiris Trading

We are looking for a smart, dynamic individual to join the Banking/Processing team. As the Business Analyst for Banking, you will work closely with the Banking Product, Banking Development and Deployment teams. You will be responsible for the execution of the entire new product lifecycle from the initial product concept flow, through to completed integration, ensuring that the process runs smoothly and that necessary stakeholders are kept up to date with the progress.

In addition, you will be responsible for Product Documentation, professional communication with processors and assisting with building our product knowledge base. Candidate must be willing to work in a fast-paced environment, be comfortable with multitasking and must be able to travel within Africa if need be.

Detailed project coordination and management of the entire new banking product lifecycle from start to finish, including (but not limited to) the following:

o Responsible for participating in and leading regular and ad hoc meetings with various members of the Technology team in order to ensure requirements and priorities are understood.

o Developing a good understanding of how the product and technical stack works in order to liaise with various internal and external teams.

o Participating in scrum sessions with Product Owner to clarify priorities for day-to-day operations, as well as product and integrations boards.

o Participating in workshops and project planning sessions as required for larger projects.

o Participating in monthly QA retrospective sessions to review staging and live testing of recent projects.

o Create, assign and maintain tasks for development teams.

o Support and co-ordinate all efforts during integration between development team and 3rd partyo Co-ordinate any infrastructure requirements and requests.

o Liaise with product owners throughout the development lifecycle.

o Assist with quality control and user acceptance testing.

o Business rules

o Proposed process flows

o Functional specificationso Data Flow

o Dev Handover documentation –

o Develop an in-depth understanding of the business functions and systems stack.

o Assess feasibility of any new business requirements and intent of such requirements.

o Understand the businesses requirements, validate and translate them into functional requirements that are used by developers to craft solutions.

o Analyse data/business processes/user experience to identify future business and system opportunities and pitfalls.

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Agile

Requirements Documentation

Analysis

Meal Subsidy

Fruit & Popcorn

Performance Bonus

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

About The Employer:

Our journey started in 1999 with a handful of brilliant individuals and some very big picture thinking.

Now, we are an ever-growing community of 400+ talented and exceptional people at the forefront of the vast and competitive world. Our expertise lies in marketing, customer service and technology. We deliver digital products (online and mobile) and we market through-the-line (TV, print, outdoors, digital etc).

We are relentless in our passion for excellence and we always deliver the best to ensure that consumers get the thrilling, immersive experience they sign up for with our products.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Group Life Assurance

Study Assistance

Flexitime

