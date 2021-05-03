Chief Financial Officer at Ntice Search

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for a CFO to join their team. You will be responsible for overseeing the business financial goals, objectives, and forecasts, providing useful financial insights to help make better decisions about formulating and executing business strategy and being accountable for the company’s financial management, including the development of a financial strategy.Duties:
- Responsible to deliver on agreed Net Profit
- Accountable for full financial function for the group
- Responsible for forecasting over a current +3-year period
- Fulfils treasury function through cash forecasting and ensuring sufficient cash resources are available to support the business strategy
- Support COO in all Commercial Relationships
- Responsible for monthly Board Pack.
- Improve the profitability of the business.
- Analysing the customer base and making recommendations accordingly to protect the bottom line (net profit forecasts)
- Analysing claims and making recommendations accordingly to keep the business safe
Requirements:
- CA (SA) /CIMA
- 10 years working experience (post articles or commercial experience)
- Demonstrated excellence in managing finance, accounting, budgeting, control and reporting
- Strong analytical skills and experience interpreting a strategic vision into an operational model
- Ability to assess complex situations and use creativity to solve problems
- High level of business acumen
- Sound analytical and decision-making skills
- Deep understanding of business and financial literacy
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Presentation and negotiation
- Strong attention to detail combined with strategic thinking ability
- Ability to debate constructively and challenge conventional wisdom
- Ability to grow and develop a senior team
- Ability to prioritise and handle multiple tasks within strict timeframes within a fast-paced environment