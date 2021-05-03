Chief Financial Officer at Ntice Search

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for a CFO to join their team. You will be responsible for overseeing the business financial goals, objectives, and forecasts, providing useful financial insights to help make better decisions about formulating and executing business strategy and being accountable for the company’s financial management, including the development of a financial strategy.Duties:

Responsible to deliver on agreed Net Profit

Accountable for full financial function for the group

Responsible for forecasting over a current +3-year period

Fulfils treasury function through cash forecasting and ensuring sufficient cash resources are available to support the business strategy

Support COO in all Commercial Relationships

Responsible for monthly Board Pack.

Improve the profitability of the business.

Analysing the customer base and making recommendations accordingly to protect the bottom line (net profit forecasts)

Analysing claims and making recommendations accordingly to keep the business safe

Requirements:

CA (SA) /CIMA

10 years working experience (post articles or commercial experience)

Demonstrated excellence in managing finance, accounting, budgeting, control and reporting

Strong analytical skills and experience interpreting a strategic vision into an operational model

Ability to assess complex situations and use creativity to solve problems

High level of business acumen

Sound analytical and decision-making skills

Deep understanding of business and financial literacy

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Presentation and negotiation

Strong attention to detail combined with strategic thinking ability

Ability to debate constructively and challenge conventional wisdom

Ability to grow and develop a senior team

Ability to prioritise and handle multiple tasks within strict timeframes within a fast-paced environment

