Cloud Specialist at Talenttac

May 3, 2021

  • Experience in migration of on-prem workloads to cloud
  • Familiarity with industry standards, guidelines, and regulatory compliance requirements related to information security and cloud computing such as GDPR, ISO 27001, Cloud Security Alliance, NIST 800-53, PCI DSS, etc
  • Problem-solving skills to solve problems effectively and creatively while maintaining a high level of flexibility, professionalism and integrity
  • The individual should have a passion for new emerging technology in the cloud space
  • Ability to influence technical discussions and decisions
  • Ability to perform research and document and communicate the findings of their research
  • Excellent command of English
  • Higher education

The primary focus of this position is to evaluate the cloud readiness of legacy systems and planning, overseeing the migration of on-prem workloads to cloud providers (GCP, Azure and AWS).Minimum Requirements

  • Three (3) years of experience in cloud environments (GCP, Azure and AWS)
  • 2+ years of progressive hands-on technical experience in cloud solution design and architecture
  • Certifications in public cloud (level of an architect)

