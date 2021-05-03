CORPORATE ACCOUNT MANAGER

Corporate Accounts Manager

Location – JHB

The company would like to appoint a Corporate Accounts Manager. Successful candidates will be expected to embrace the company culture. Interested parties should consider their current strengths in light of the requirements of this position, and their willingness to commit to the above.

The Corporate Accounts Manager is responsible

For keeping their assigned customers happy, actively buying and paying in terms.

Acts as a single point of contact for their portfolio of High Revenue, High Complexity, High Maintenance and High Risk customers.

Is responsible for ensuring that understands and complies with the customer’s requirements with regards to their billing procedures, purchase order requirements and any other non-standard requirements.

Is also responsible for ensuring that the majority of their customers’ needs can be serviced within our normal systems and procedures, and to work with the Corporate Relationship Management team to find solutions that will provide consistent and effective service forever.

Conduct analysis of their customers’ needs and looking for ways to make things work better and with less manual intervention is key to this role.

The CAM’s duties include, but are not limited to:

o Ensure integrity of our customer database / customers contact details are up to date.

o Serve as the lead point of contact for all customer account management matters.

o Understanding of Corporate Customer requirements such as Purchase Orders, Online portals for submission of invoices, multiple accounts per Corporate Group, how to communicate and get to the right person within a Corporate Hierarchy.

o Sufficient understanding of the business world and how it works – familiarity with contracts, mandates, vendor forms, tender documents, procurement policies, B-BEE etc.

o Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships.

o Basic Bookkeeping – extensive experience in highly complex payment allocations across multiple accounts. Ability to reconcile ledgers.

o A good problem solver and ‘finisher’ – decisions get made, tactics are changed if they are not working, nothing is left hanging.

o Works independently, takes full ownership, uses initiative, and has immense pride in their work and achievements.

o Planning and Organizational skills to manage a challenging workload.

o Identifying problems on accounts, and proactively utilizing all available resources to get final resolution and decisions.

o Solving problems and seeing to the day to day service requirements of their assigned customers.

o Prioritizes Customer Retention and Rehabilitation.

o Negotiate contracts and close agreements to maximize profits.

o Ensure the timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to customer needs and objectives.

o Clearly communicate the progress of monthly/quarterly initiatives to management.

o Assessment of accounts for hand over or write off, based on set criteria and guidelines.

o Prepare reports on account status.

o Collaborate with sales team to identify and grow opportunities within territory.

o Assist with challenging client requests or issue escalations as needed.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Minimum Criteria:

The CAM’s duties include, but are not limited to: o Ensure integrity of our customer database / customers contact details are up to date. o Serve as the lead point of contact for all customer account management matters. o Understanding of Corporate Customer requirements such as Purchase Orders, Online portals for submission of invoices, multiple accounts per Corporate Group, how to communicate and get to the right person within a Corporate Hierarchy. o Sufficient understanding of the business world and how it works – familiarity with contracts, mandates, vendor forms, tender documents, procurement policies, B-BEE etc. o Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships. o Basic Bookkeeping – extensive experience in highly complex payment allocations across multiple accounts. Ability to reconcile ledgers. o A good problem solver and ‘finisher’ – decisions get made, tactics are changed if they are not working, nothing is left hanging. o Works independently, takes full ownership, uses initiative, and has immense pride in their work and achievements. o Planning and Organizational skills to manage a challenging workload. o Identifying problems on accounts, and proactively utilizing all available resources to get final resolution and decisions. o Solving problems and seeing to the day to day service requirements of their assigned customers. o Prioritizes Customer Retention and Rehabilitation. o Negotiate contracts and close agreements to maximize profits. o Ensure the timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to customer needs and objectives. o Clearly communicate the progress of monthly/quarterly initiatives to management. o Assessment of accounts for hand over or write off, based on set criteria and guidelines. o Prepare reports on account status. o Collaborate with sales team to identify and grow opportunities within territory. o Assist with challenging client requests or issue escalations as needed. QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE Minimum Criteria: A minimum of 5 years’ experience successfully managing a debtors book of large Corporate Customers.

A qualification in accounting or business administration would be advantageous.

SKILL REQUIREMENTS:

SKILL REQUIREMENTS: Excellent communication skills both written and verbal.

High energy levels – fast paced.

Assertiveness

Strong leadership skills

Analytical thinking (using logic and investigative skills to get to the truth)

Common sense

Self-driven and independent – does not need supervision.

Extreme urgency in responding to customers.

Attention to detail (to prevent problems in the first place)

Keeping promises (or not making promises you cannot keep)

Following up until the customer is completely happy, everything is working smoothly and the accounts are in terms.

Resilient (rolls with the punches and perseveres)

PLEASE SEND YOUR UPDATED CV TO RPE – RECRUITMENT AND PLACEMENT EXECUTIVES

Desired Skills:

ACCOUNT MANAGER

CORPORATE ACCOUNT MANAGER

Key Account Development

New Business Generation

Prospect new customers

New Business Opportunities

New Business Development

Learn more/Apply for this position