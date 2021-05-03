Corporate Business Development Consultant at CareerJunction

CareerJunction, a leading South African Job board and e-Recruitment Services Company is looking to recruit an experienced Corporate Business Development Consultant who will be responsible for selling new, portal and Recruitment/ HR based services solutions. CareerJunction’s success has been the ability to bring together the right combination of people, process and technology to yield high impact recruitment solutions to which our existing client list is a testament to.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Develop and execute a territory and account plan that ensures a robust pipeline of services and software opportunities. ?
- Generate opportunities through networking, cold calling and prospecting. ?
- Execute an end-to-end sales process including the ability to find and develop appropriate sales opportunities, uncover complex customer needs, develop and propose solutions, manage customer negotiations, and close profitable business deals. ?
- Engage with customers using a consultative selling approach influencing buyers by identifying their individual needs and motivations.
- Work in collaboration with management, delivery, and other CareerJunction resources as needed in order to most effectively and professionally represent CareerJunction and its subsidiaries. ?
- Provide timely and accurate sales pipeline and revenue forecasts. ?
- Ensure smooth transition to service delivery teams and provide ongoing account management to ensure customer satisfaction.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Cold calling
- Prospecting
- Sales
- Proposals
- Forecasting
- Pipeline Management
- Consultative Selling
- Account Management
- Matric
- Computer literate
- Fluent in English & Afrikaans
- Must have valid drivers’ license and own vehicle
Package & Remuneration
CTC remuneration plus commission.
Benefits include:
- Medial Aid with Discovery Health
- Provident Fund
- Group Life Cover
- Disability Cover
- Funeral Cover
Desired Skills:
- Cold Calling
- SAP
- External sales
- B2B
- New Busines Development
- Forecasting
- Pipeline Management
- Solution Sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years eCommerce
- 5 to 10 years Business Development
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Group Life Assurance
- Disability Cover
- Funeral Plan