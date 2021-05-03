Cost Accountant at Drake International

May 3, 2021

Our client is a manufacturer based in Perseverance who is looking for a Cost Accountant. Their role will be to ensure that all inventory costing elements of the business are accurate and timorously monitored and recorded.Must have Requirements:

  • Matric with Bcom in Management Accounting / Accounting – including CIMA Qualification or studying towards it.
  • 3 Years Cost Accounting Experience within a manufacturing environment
  • Own Car & Valid Drivers License
  • MS Office Experience (Excel – Intermediate level)

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Maintain the landed cost process
  • Allocating Clearing Agents invoices and importation documentation to raw materials
  • Monitor the variances
  • Assist the procurement department in maintaining import permit
  • Ensure that Raw Materials are accurately recorded and tracked through the import / Export Cycle
  • Work with Business Analyst to improve user efficiency and understanding of integrated systems
  • Analytical Costings
  • Ensure internal Controls are adhered to
  • Maintain production orders completion VS Closure
  • Evaluate the cost of sales variance accounts
  • Inventory valuation
  • Monitor data management
  • monitor the moving average unit cost and adjust standard costs where required
  • Labour efficiency tracking
  • Perform any other duties deemed necessary and requested by the Financial Manager.

Candidate Behavioural Competencies:

  • Ethical and have high level of integrity
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Excellent Analytical Skills
  • Must be willing to work overtime at short notice

If you have not heard from us within 1 week of your application, please take it as it was unsuccessful.

About The Employer:

Drake International

Learn more/Apply for this position