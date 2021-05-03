Cost Accountant at Drake International

Our client is a manufacturer based in Perseverance who is looking for a Cost Accountant. Their role will be to ensure that all inventory costing elements of the business are accurate and timorously monitored and recorded.Must have Requirements:
- Matric with Bcom in Management Accounting / Accounting – including CIMA Qualification or studying towards it.
- 3 Years Cost Accounting Experience within a manufacturing environment
- Own Car & Valid Drivers License
- MS Office Experience (Excel – Intermediate level)
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Maintain the landed cost process
- Allocating Clearing Agents invoices and importation documentation to raw materials
- Monitor the variances
- Assist the procurement department in maintaining import permit
- Ensure that Raw Materials are accurately recorded and tracked through the import / Export Cycle
- Work with Business Analyst to improve user efficiency and understanding of integrated systems
- Analytical Costings
- Ensure internal Controls are adhered to
- Maintain production orders completion VS Closure
- Evaluate the cost of sales variance accounts
- Inventory valuation
- Monitor data management
- monitor the moving average unit cost and adjust standard costs where required
- Labour efficiency tracking
- Perform any other duties deemed necessary and requested by the Financial Manager.
Candidate Behavioural Competencies:
- Ethical and have high level of integrity
- Strong attention to detail
- Excellent Analytical Skills
- Must be willing to work overtime at short notice
About The Employer:
Drake International