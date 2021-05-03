Cost Accountant at Drake International

Our client is a manufacturer based in Perseverance who is looking for a Cost Accountant. Their role will be to ensure that all inventory costing elements of the business are accurate and timorously monitored and recorded.Must have Requirements:

Matric with Bcom in Management Accounting / Accounting – including CIMA Qualification or studying towards it.

3 Years Cost Accounting Experience within a manufacturing environment

Own Car & Valid Drivers License

MS Office Experience (Excel – Intermediate level)

Duties & Responsibilities:

Maintain the landed cost process

Allocating Clearing Agents invoices and importation documentation to raw materials

Monitor the variances

Assist the procurement department in maintaining import permit

Ensure that Raw Materials are accurately recorded and tracked through the import / Export Cycle

Work with Business Analyst to improve user efficiency and understanding of integrated systems

Analytical Costings

Ensure internal Controls are adhered to

Maintain production orders completion VS Closure

Evaluate the cost of sales variance accounts

Inventory valuation

Monitor data management

monitor the moving average unit cost and adjust standard costs where required

Labour efficiency tracking

Perform any other duties deemed necessary and requested by the Financial Manager.

Candidate Behavioural Competencies:

Ethical and have high level of integrity

Strong attention to detail

Excellent Analytical Skills

Must be willing to work overtime at short notice

If you have not heard from us within 1 week of your application, please take it as it was unsuccessful.

